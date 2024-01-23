The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Teen arrested after being shot at during restaurant heist, crashing SUV in Belmont Cragin

A 17-year-old boy was shot at while he allegedly tried to hold up a restaurant and then crashed an SUV, leading to his arrest in Belmont Cragin about 9:35 p.m., according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Teen arrested after being shot at during restaurant heist, crashing SUV in Belmont Cragin
CPD_02.JPG

A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene of a Belmont Cragin traffic crash after police linked him to an armed robbery of restaurant that was thwarted by a concealed carry license holder who shot at him, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called to a traffic crash in the 2800 block of North Long Avenue about 9:35 p.m. and found the 17-year-old who attempted to drive away in a black SUV but was arrested, according to police.

The 17-year-old was believed to be the same person who allegedly entered a restaurant — in the 5400 block of West Belmont Avenue, nearly half a mile south of the accident — and demanded money while holding a firearm, police said.

During the attempted robbery, the suspect was shot at by a CCL holder, prompting the teen to speed off in the SUV, according to police.

Initially, police believed the 17-year-old suffered a graze wound and he was taken to Community First Hospital, where police said he was in fair condition.

No charges have been announced.

Next Up In Crime
Husband charged in Tinley Park murder of wife, three daughters
Two brothers shot, one fatally, outside CICS Loomis-Longwood high in Washington Heights: CPD
Man, 61, fatally stabbed in Back of the Yards
Charges pending following stabbing on River North CTA platform that left man critically injured: CPD
Fugitive suspect in shooting deaths of 8 in Joliet area is dead in Texas
2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
The Latest
“Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan (center) and stars Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy all are up for Oscars.
Movies and TV
Oscar nominations 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ out front, contending in 13 categories
Blockbuster ‘Barbie’ scores eight nominations, but director Greta Gerwig snubbed.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Snow falls on the afternoon of Jan, 9 in west suburban Geneva. The National Weather Service is warning of freezing rain in north central and northeast Illinois on Monday night into Tuesday, with ice accumulations likely.
Weather
Dozens of schools closed in Chicago area because of freezing rain, but icy roads expected to improve later in the day
A winter weather advisory was issued for the Chicago area until 9 a.m. Tuesday, but road conditions were improving as temperatures rose through the morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Doom.
By Violet Miller
 
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg
Crime
Two brothers shot, one fatally, outside CICS Loomis-Longwood high in Washington Heights: CPD
New details have surfaced after two brothers — 18 and 27 — were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street Sunday evening when at least one person approached them and fired shots, police said.
By Violet Miller
 
Halibut, mahi-mahi, snapper, lingcod, sea bass or grouper are a great option for fish tacos.
Recipes
Fish tacos are ideal, no-fuss go-to for a winter meal
Choose lean, mild-flavored white-fish fillets that are firm and flaky when cooked.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Oscar statuettes sit backstage during the 2023 Academy Awards in Hollywood.
Movies and TV
Oscar nominations 2024: Complete list of Academy Award contenders
In the running for best picture are “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “The Zone of Interest.”
By Associated Press
 