Teen arrested after being shot at during restaurant heist, crashing SUV in Belmont Cragin
A 17-year-old boy was shot at while he allegedly tried to hold up a restaurant and then crashed an SUV, leading to his arrest in Belmont Cragin about 9:35 p.m., according to police.
A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene of a Belmont Cragin traffic crash after police linked him to an armed robbery of restaurant that was thwarted by a concealed carry license holder who shot at him, according to Chicago police.
Officers were called to a traffic crash in the 2800 block of North Long Avenue about 9:35 p.m. and found the 17-year-old who attempted to drive away in a black SUV but was arrested, according to police.
The 17-year-old was believed to be the same person who allegedly entered a restaurant — in the 5400 block of West Belmont Avenue, nearly half a mile south of the accident — and demanded money while holding a firearm, police said.
During the attempted robbery, the suspect was shot at by a CCL holder, prompting the teen to speed off in the SUV, according to police.
Initially, police believed the 17-year-old suffered a graze wound and he was taken to Community First Hospital, where police said he was in fair condition.
No charges have been announced.