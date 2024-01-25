Teen girl, 14, critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
The girl was standing in a vacant lot in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street about 5:20 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.
A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.
The girl was standing in a vacant lot in the 3000 block of West Lexington Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire about 5:20 p.m., Chicago police said.
She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
