Monday, January 29, 2024
Man critically injured after Greater Grand Crossing shooting

The man was in the 7100 block of South South Chicago Avenue about 5:49 p.m. Monday when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot the man, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and critically injured in Greater Grand Crossing on Monday night.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, was on the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South South Chicago Avenue about 5:49 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant shot the man, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

