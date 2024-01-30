Three hurt in Old Town blaze

A fire that erupted in an Old Town building was extinguished early Tuesday and three adults were hurt.

Shortly before midnight, at least five ambulances and police officers were sent to 1446 N. Wells St. for a fire on the top floor of the four-story building, according to the Chicago fire department.

Fire is under control, 2 patients transported yellow to area hospitals. Still & Box / EMS PLAN 1 struck out and secured by 2-2-1. Cause of fire under investigation, No further updates. pic.twitter.com/3KpI0dUADW — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 30, 2024

Residents were able to escape on their own but a man and woman suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third victim, a man, suffered an ankle injury and was listed in good condition, also at Northwestern, police said.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 1 a.m. and the cause remained under investigation by the fire department.