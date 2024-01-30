The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Three hurt in Old Town blaze

Two men and a woman were injured during the fire that started about 11:55 p.m. on the top floor of the building at 1446 N. Wells St., according to the police and fire departments.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
cfd-01.JPG

A fire that erupted in an Old Town building was extinguished early Tuesday and three adults were hurt.

Shortly before midnight, at least five ambulances and police officers were sent to 1446 N. Wells St. for a fire on the top floor of the four-story building, according to the Chicago fire department.

Residents were able to escape on their own but a man and woman suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A third victim, a man, suffered an ankle injury and was listed in good condition, also at Northwestern, police said.

The fire was brought under control shortly after 1 a.m. and the cause remained under investigation by the fire department.

