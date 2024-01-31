The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in West Side shooting, car crash

Three people were in a car in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when another car approached and someone fired shots, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE 1 dead, 1 critically hurt in West Side shooting, car crash
A Chicago police patch on an officer’s sleeve.

Sun-Times file photo

One man died and another was critically injured during a shooting followed by a car crash in the Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

Three men, ages 40, 28 and 56, were in a car in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 10:15 a.m. when another car approached and someone inside fired shots, hitting the 40-year-old and the 28-year-old, according to Chicago police.

The victims traveled another block before crashing in the 300 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

The 40-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was dead on the scene, while the 28-year-old also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 56-year-old wasn’t shot but was taken to Stroger Hospital for observation, police said.

The assailants fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Off-duty firefighter shot trying to stop car break-in in Bronzeville
$100,000 reward offered for information leading to conviction of suspects in mail theft, vandalism in Loop
Man charged with assaulting, robbing mail carriers in Evanston
River North bar at center of past sexual assault allegations suspends operations
Armed robbers target food delivery drivers on Near West Side
3 charged in scheme directing migrants to shoplift in exchange for fake IDs, sheriff says
The Latest
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks alongside supporters, campaign staff and family members during his primary night rally at the Sheraton on Jan. 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Trump was joined by (L-R) Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Eric Trump. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776092942
Politics
Battle to keep Trump off Illinois primary ballot moves to state court
Objectors asked the court to move quickly and are hoping it will hear arguments as soon as Monday.
By Jon Seidel
 
cfd-02.JPG
Crime
Off-duty firefighter shot trying to stop car break-in in Bronzeville
The 40-year-old is hospitalized in serious condition after the attack early Wednesday morning.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) passes a smoke to his friend Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts) on “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.”
Movies and TV
‘Feud’ depicts Truman Capote’s act of betrayal in lurid but watchable style
Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Demi Moore among the FX series’ stars, playing socialites who befriended, then froze out the narcissistic author.
By Richard Roeper
 
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy
Bears
Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy getting more interviews
Getsy’s landing spot in 2024, if he finds one, could carry particular relevance if the Bears decide to trade quarterback Justin Fields so they can select quarterback Caleb Williams first in the April draft.
By Patrick Finley
 
Pat Magdaleno in his Mags Custom Rods booth the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel &amp; Outdoor Expo.
Outdoors
Former fighter punches up from MMA to building custom rods
Pat Magdaleno moved from MMA fighter and charter captain to building his Mags Custom Rods from scratch.
By Dale Bowman
 