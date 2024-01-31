1 dead, 1 critically hurt in West Side shooting, car crash

One man died and another was critically injured during a shooting followed by a car crash in the Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

Three men, ages 40, 28 and 56, were in a car in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 10:15 a.m. when another car approached and someone inside fired shots, hitting the 40-year-old and the 28-year-old, according to Chicago police.

The victims traveled another block before crashing in the 300 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

The 40-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was dead on the scene, while the 28-year-old also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 56-year-old wasn’t shot but was taken to Stroger Hospital for observation, police said.

The assailants fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.