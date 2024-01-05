Errant bullet from shooting hits 11-year-old boy in Roseland home: CPD
The boy was in a home in the 300 block of West 95th Street when a shooting attack happened outside, and bullets hit him in the leg, police said.
A shooting in Roseland Thursday night sent two people to hospitals including an 11-year-old boy who was inside a nearby house.
About 6:30 p.m. a 24-year-old man was in the 300 block of West 95th Street when an assailant opened fire and shot the man in the arm and abdomen, police said.
At least one of the bullets also smashed through a home, hitting the leg of an 11-year-old boy inside, police said. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition.
The man was listed in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.
