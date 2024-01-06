Man fatally shot in Englewood

Police are looking for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting Saturday in Englewood.
A man, 61, was sitting in a car around 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when two people fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The man suffered two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been reported.
