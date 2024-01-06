The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in Englewood

He was in a car in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police are looking for two suspects involved in a fatal shooting Saturday in Englewood.

A man, 61, was sitting in a car around 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West 72nd Street when two people fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been reported.

