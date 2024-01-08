The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 8, 2024
3 police officers injured when driver hits squad car in Burnside

One officer suffered a broken pelvis and the others suffered neck and back pain.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police SUV.

Sun-Times file

Three Chicago police officers were hurt early Monday when a speeding driver struck a squad car in Burnside on the South Side.

The officers were facing north at a stop light at South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 95th Street when another driver lost control of their car and struck the squad car as they tried turning right off 95th Street, police said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m.

One officer suffered a broken pelvis and the others suffered neck and back pain, police said. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, police said. Officials didn’t release their age or gender.

Citations were issued to the driver, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

The Latest
Tammy Duckworth, left, and Lindy Scott discuss issues during a taping of WBBM Radio’s “At Issue” program Friday, Feb. 24, 2006 in Chicago. WBBM lost $2 million in revenue in 2022.
Money
Radio operator Audacy, owner of WBBM Newsradio, WXRT, files for ‘reorganization’ bankruptcy
The company owns nearly 230 stations and hopes to slash $1.9 billion in debt. Executives don’t expect changes in operations or disruptions of worker pay and benefits.
By Violet Miller
 
A man uses his hood to shield his face from snow as he walks along State St. in The Loop, as snow showers dust the Chicagoland area, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.
Weather
First major storm of the season to bring ‘concrete snow’ to Chicago area
With up to 6 inches of wet, heavy snow in Chicago and up to 10 in northern suburbs, experts allowing extra time for commutes and caution while shoveling snow.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Dalen Terry
Bulls
Bulls guard Dalen Terry staying in the rotation for now and proving why
Terry’s minutes aren’t always pretty, but what coach Billy Donovan likes about the second-year player is he takes mistakes personally and does try and learn from them quickly. As long as that development continues, so will his playing time.
By Joe Cowley
 
Tracy Kasper
Business
National Association of Realtors president resigns, blames blackmail threat
Tracy Kasper is the latest leader to depart the embattled organization that represents 1.5 million members. President-elect Kevin Sears will replace her, the association said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
AP24008016891090.jpg
Bears
Comparing quarterback histories of Bears, Packers really is embarrassing
Think about it. Twenty-seven seasons in which a Packers quarterback threw for more yards than any Bears quarterback has in the 104 years of the team’s existence. Twenty-seven times.
By Rick Telander
 