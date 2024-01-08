3 police officers injured when driver hits squad car in Burnside

Three Chicago police officers were hurt early Monday when a speeding driver struck a squad car in Burnside on the South Side.

The officers were facing north at a stop light at South Cottage Grove Avenue and East 95th Street when another driver lost control of their car and struck the squad car as they tried turning right off 95th Street, police said. The crash happened just after 1 a.m.

One officer suffered a broken pelvis and the others suffered neck and back pain, police said. All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, police said. Officials didn’t release their age or gender.

Citations were issued to the driver, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

