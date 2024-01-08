Man critically wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Auburn Gresham on Monday night.

The 29-year-old man was involved in a “verbal altercation” in the 7800 block of South Ada Street about 9:14 p.m. with a neighbor, who pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the mouth and neck, according to police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

