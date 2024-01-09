The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Off-duty police officer treated following Chicago Lawn shootout

The officer was in the 7200 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he encountered an armed suspect around 1:35 p.m. They exchanged shots. The officer was unhurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.

Sun-Times file

An off-duty Chicago police officer was wounded in a shootout Tuesday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The officer was in the 7200 block of South Spaulding Avenue when he encountered an armed suspect around 1:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

There was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect fled, police said.

No injuries were reported, but the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.

