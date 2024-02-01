The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 riots in Chicago

Federal prosecutors originally charged Darion Lindsey in February 2021 with Denzal Stewart and Lamar Taylor. Stewart and Taylor pleaded guilty to an arson conspiracy and civil disorder, and Lindsey joined them in doing so Thursday.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Suburban man admits helping set fire to CTA van during 2020 riots in Chicago
ctavan.jpeg

The CTA van Darion Lindsey admitted he helped set fire to on May 30, 2020.

U.S. District Court records

A Park Forest man admitted Thursday that he helped set fire to a Chicago Transit Authority van and threw lit fireworks at members of the Chicago Fire Department amid the rioting that broke out in the city in May 2020. 

Darion Lindsey, 22, now faces a likely prison sentence of around three or more years. U.S. District Judge John Blakey scheduled his sentencing hearing for April 25, at which point Lindsey’s attorney said he’s likely to ask for time served. 

Related

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Weisman ordered Lindsey detained in April 2021, and he remains in custody in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, records show.

Federal prosecutors originally charged Lindsey in February 2021 with Denzal Stewart and Lamar Taylor . Stewart and Taylor previously pleaded guilty to an arson conspiracy and civil disorder, and Lindsey joined them in doing so Thursday.

Stewart was sentenced in 2022 to three years and nine months in prison, and he is set to be released in July, records show. Taylor got 26 months behind bars and left custody in March 2023.

But questions about Lindsey’s mental competency delayed his case. U.S. District Judge John Lee ordered in February 2022 that Lindsey be examined by a licensed or certified psychiatrist chosen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a new set of criminal charges against Lindsey in May 2023. On Thursday, Lindsey admitted to Blakey that he traveled downtown on May 30, 2020 — the day protests over the police murder of George Floyd gave way to rioting in Chicago — and used a lighter to set fire to a yellow blanket or tarp inside the unoccupied CTA van.

Stewart and Taylor also admitted helping set fire to that van, which “became engulfed in flames,” according to Lindsey’s plea agreement.

Lindsey also admitted Thursday that he tried to interfere with members of the Chicago Fire Department by lighting and throwing fireworks at them. 

Also prosecuted for setting fire to government vehicles during the May 2020 riots were Timothy O’Donnell and Jacob Fagundo. O’Donnell, who wore a Joker mask that day and set fire to a Chicago police vehicle, was sentenced to 34 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood. He was released from custody in November 2022, records show. 

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman sentenced Fagundo, who set fire to a police SUV, to three years of probation .

Next Up In Crime
Arrestan a 3 hombres que mandaban a migrantes venezolanos a robar en tiendas a cambio de identificaciones falsas
Teen seen in viral video being punched by Oak Lawn police facing robbery charge in new case
Latest shooting kills one CPS student, wounds two others in Edgewater: ‘It has to end, the harm and the chaos’
Man fatally stabbed in Washington Park apartment building
Man shot, killed in Chatham
4 shot, wounded outside Dolton Auto Zone store
The Latest
El sheriff del Condado de Cook, Tom Dart, dijo que su oficina descubrió un plan de fraude de identidad en el que les pedían a los migrantes que robaran en tiendas a cambio de tarjetas de identificación que les permitirían trabajar.
La Voz Chicago
Arrestan a 3 hombres que mandaban a migrantes venezolanos a robar en tiendas a cambio de identificaciones falsas
Tres ciudadanos mexicanos eran los líderes de una red de falsificación de documentos, según el alguacil.
By David Struett
 
Desde la tribuna del tercer piso del Ayuntamiento de Chicago, los simpatizantes aplauden la aprobación de una resolución que pide el alto al fuego en Gaza.
La Voz Chicago
Ciudad de Chicago apoya el alto al fuego en Gaza, aprueba resolución
Tras una reunión interrumpida por protestas que provocaron un retraso, el alcalde logró la votación 24-23 al presionar a los concejales indecisos.
By Fran Spielman and Sophie Sherry
 
Hernan Hernández (izquierda) y Jorge Hernández de la banda Los Tigres del Norte fotografiados en 2016. Chicago es la tercera ciudad que visitarán este año con la gira “Siempre contigo” el 10 de febrero en Allstate Arena.
La Voz Chicago
Los Tigres del Norte regresan a Chicago con su gira ‘Siempre contigo’
“Los jefes de jefes” de la música norteña tienen una historia de más de cuatro décadas con la ciudad.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Property owner Christopher Amatore said he was threatened by Ald. Greg Mitchell (left) over his decision to house migrants in properties Amatore owns in Mitchell’s ward. The properties include an apartment at 7831-7833 S. Colfax Ave. (right).
City Hall
Ald. Greg Mitchell accused of threatening building owner who housed migrants
Building owner Christopher Amatore said he was summoned to a meeting where a “screaming” Mitchell asked him “how dare I place migrants in his ward without his permission,” according to a complaint filed with the inspector general.
By Fran Spielman
 
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina in November. Universal Music Group, which represents artists including Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, says that it will no longer allow its music on TikTok now that a licensing deal between the two parties has expired.
Music
Why songs by Taylor Swift, Drake and more are disappearing from TikTok
Earlier this week, Universal Music Group — which represents big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Drake — said that it would no longer allow its music on TikTok following the Wednesday expiration of a licensing deal between the two companies.
By Associated Press
 