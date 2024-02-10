Woman shot at Woodlawn gathering last month has died

A woman has died more than a week after she was shot following an argument with a man at a gathering in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Maria Woodard was shot in the head about 8:45 p.m. Jan. 27 inside a home inside a home in the 6500 block of South Langley Avenue, Chicago police said.

Michael Ross, 39, was arrested minutes after the shooting after he was identified as the person who shot Woodard, according to police, who said the two knew each other.

Woodard was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center but died Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled her death a homicide.

Ross currently faces an attempted murder charge, as well as counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. With Woodard’s death, those charges are likely to be amended.

The Cook County state’s attorney’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

A judge ordered Ross detained in jail while he awaits trial. His next court date is Feb. 15.

