Sunday, February 11, 2024
Police issue warning after tying three Back of the Yards robberies to eight others

The most recent pair of robberies occurred five minutes apart in the 2000 block of West 47th Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, and another occurred in the 1400 block of West 47th Street Friday around 10 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police issued a community alert after three armed robberies took place in Back of the Yards over the weekend, which they believe could be connected to eight others in the neighborhood.

In all the incidents, a man, armed with a handgun, approaches victims on the street or enters businesses and announces a robbery before taking cash and fleeing on foot, according to police.

Police believe eight other armed robberies over the last month are connected.

On Jan. 12, robberies took place in the 4700 block of South Loomis Boulevard at 8:52 p.m. and in the 4800 block of South Throop Street at 9 p.m. On Jan. 18, more robberties occurred in the 4800 block of South Loomis Boulevard at 6:50 p.m., the 1400 block of West 48th Street at 7:02 p.m. and the 4900 block of South Loomis Boulevard at 7 p.m.

On Jan. 27, two more robberies occurred in the 4300 block of South Ashland Avenue at 8:46 p.m. and the 4500 block of South Ashland Avenue at 8:49 p.m., and another occured Feb. 1 in the 1400 block of West 47th Street at 10:33 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black skull cap, black pants, “Harry Potter style” glasses and carrying a black and silver handgun.

