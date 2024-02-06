The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Crime News Metro/State

Downstate man gets 5 years for trying to burn down planned abortion clinic

Philip J. Buyno of Prophetstown pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce.

By  Associated Press and Kade Heather
   
SHARE Downstate man gets 5 years for trying to burn down planned abortion clinic
A judge’s gavel

Adobe stock photo

A 73-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving a car into a planned abortion clinic and trying to set the building on fire last year.

Philip J. Buyno of Prophetstown was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $327,547 in restitution, prosecutors said in a news release. U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce handed down the sentence.

Buyno pleaded guilty in September to a federal charge of attempting to use fire to damage a building used in interstate commerce.

Buyno admitted that on May 20 he used his car to breach the front entrance to a commercial building in Danville in central Illinois. He brought several containers filled with gasoline to burn the structure down before it could be used as a reproductive health clinic, prosecutors have said.

Danville police officers found Buyno stuck inside the car, which he had backed into the entrance of the building, prosecutors said.

During a search of the car, FBI agents found bottles containing gasoline, a hatchet, road flares, old tires and a pack of matches. Buyno had fortified the trunk of the car with wooden beams, prosecutors said.

Next Up In Crime
Oak Park physician found guilty of defrauding over $1.2 million in Medicaid funds
71 years in prison for man who fatally shot 11-year-old Takia Holmes in her family’s van
Worker at Pilsen spa charged with sexually abusing customer
Jussie Smollett asks Illinois Supreme Court to overturn his conviction for lying about hate crime attack
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Suburban man gets 6 days behind bars for grabbing police baton during Jan. 6 riot
The Latest
Eva Jones, owner of Roots &amp; Vine Produce and Cafe, right, and her son, Aaron Jennifer, stand next to each other outside a building in Englewood.
Money
Riverdale residents frustrated with Save A Lot, exploring other options
Community members discussed a potential pop-up grocery store that could offer residents more options in an area lacking major grocers.
By Mariah Rush
 
Consumers browse different vehicles on display at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place last year.
Business
Start your engines: Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place this weekend
This year’s exhibition will feature three indoor test tracks, three outdoor “ride-and-drives” and 10 electric vehicle manufacturers, including the debut of Tesla, Lucid Motors and Rivian.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
A person watches Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveil the Meta logo in 2021.
Money
Meta says it will label AI-generated images on Facebook and Instagram
What remains to be seen is how well it will work at a time when it’s easier than ever to make and distribute AI-generated imagery that can cause harm — from election misinformation to nonconsensual fake nudes of celebrities.
By Matt O’Brien | AP
 
A photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating after a game.
Bears
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce still lightning on his feet while managing fame in Taylor Swift relationship
Dating Swift has vaulted Kelce into newfound territory as a celebrity, but he’s still got a reputation on the field.
By Jason Lieser
 
Usher performs onstage during iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Wells Fargo Center in 2023 in Philadelphia. The artist brings his 2024 tour to the United Center later this year.
Music
Usher to close out 2024 tour with two Chicago shows
The R&B-pop icon will wrap up his 24-city “Past Present Future” tour in October at the United Center. General tickets go on sale next week.
By Associated Press
 