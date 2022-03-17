Cubs put Brad Wieck on 60-day IL with elbow strain

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs lefty Brad Wieck was gearing up to return to the mound to start the season, after undergoing a heart procedure in the fall, his second in as many years.

Because of a left elbow strain, that return will have to wait.

The Cubs placed Wieck on the 60-day injured list Thursday. He felt discomfort in his throwing arm during a bullpen earlier this week. The move made room on the 40-man roster for the Cubs to make official their one-year deal with free agent right-hander Chris Martin.

Before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Wieck joined several teammates – including Justin Steele, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom – at Bell Bank Park, where the MLB players association reserved fields and facilities for players to work out.

“I’m feeling really good,” Wieck told the Sun-Times last week after a bullpen session. “After that scare last year, that sucked. … I got incredibly blessed with good doctors, and the big man up top took care of me. So, I’m happy to just be doing this, honestly.”

