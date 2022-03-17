The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs put Brad Wieck on 60-day IL with elbow strain

The move made room on the 40-man roster for the Cubs to make official their one-year deal with free-agent right-hander Chris Martin.

By Maddie Lee
 March 17, 2022 03:31 PM
SHARE Cubs put Brad Wieck on 60-day IL with elbow strain
Cubs lefty Brad Wieck will start the season with a long IL stint.

Cubs lefty Brad Wieck will start the season with a long IL stint. File photo.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs lefty Brad Wieck was gearing up to return to the mound to start the season,  after undergoing a heart procedure in the fall, his second in as many years.

Because of a left elbow strain, that return will have to wait.

The Cubs placed Wieck on the 60-day injured list Thursday. He felt discomfort in his throwing arm during a bullpen earlier this week. The move made room on the 40-man roster for the Cubs to make official their one-year deal with free agent right-hander Chris Martin

Before the Major League Baseball lockout ended, Wieck joined several teammates – including Justin Steele, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom – at Bell Bank Park, where the MLB players association reserved fields and facilities for players to work out. 

“I’m feeling really good,” Wieck told the Sun-Times last week after a bullpen session. “After that scare last year, that sucked. … I got incredibly blessed with good doctors, and the big man up top took care of me. So, I’m happy to just be doing this, honestly.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs agree on deal with free-agent infielder Jonathan Villar: report
Kris Bryant finds new home with Rockies
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki
Cubs agree to terms with pitchers David Robertson, Steven Brault
Kyle Schwarber agrees to $80 million deal with Phillies
Ricketts family launches bid for soccer club Chelsea
The Latest
Vlasic.JPG
Blackhawks
New Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic an early bird on first day
Vlasic, who signed with the Hawks out of Boston University on Tuesday, impressed interim coach Derek King with his quick, hard first pass.
By Ben Pope
March 17, 2022 05:08 PM
59287.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Michael Kopech ready to do his ‘dream job’
Slowed by a bout with COVID in February, pitcher Michael Kopech says he’ll be ready to start season as starter
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 17, 2022 04:47 PM
Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015.
City Hall
Yet another settlement tied to deadly, high-speed police chase
A lawsuit filed by the brother of a man who died in a collision with a CPD squad car claims the vehicle driven by Officer Adan Ramirez was speeding through the residential neighborhood without its emergency lights on or its sirens activated.
By Fran Spielman
March 17, 2022 04:10 PM
Pedro Flores (left) and his brother Margarito Flores once were the biggest drug traffickers in Chicago — till they got caught and agreed to help federal authorities bring down Sinaloa cartel drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera. Now, an older Flores brother, Armando Flores, has pleaded guilty to hiding millions of their drug proceeds under his porch in Texas.
El Chapo
Brother of Chicago’s Flores twins who helped bring down El Chapo admits hiding millions for them
Armando Flores, whose brothers Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores once were Chicago’s drug kingpins, stashed it under his porch in Texas for them after they surrendered in 2008.
By Frank Main
March 17, 2022 04:09 PM
A shooting left one man dead and another hurt March 17, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Crime
Man killed, another hurt in Humboldt Park shooting
They were in the 900 block of North St. Louis Avenue about 1:10 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 17, 2022 04:06 PM