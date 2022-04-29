The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Brewers 11, Cubs 1: Kyle Hendricks bombed by division leaders in series opener

Six home runs left the yard, none of them hit by the visitors.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Brewers 11, Cubs 1: Kyle Hendricks bombed by division leaders in series opener
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich rounds the bases Friday after homering against the Cubs.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — Hey, there goes another one.

The Brewers launched six home runs — three of them off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks — in an 11-1 rout to open a three-game series at American Family Field.

This is not what the struggling Cubs (8-12) — losers of eight of their last 10 games — needed, but such nights have become the norm at this ballpark and against this opponent. The Brewers (14-7) owned the Cubs like never before last season, beating them in 15 out of 19 games overall and in seven of nine in Milwaukee, but that’s the sort of thing that happens along the way to one team finishing 24 games ahead of the other in the standings.

Hendricks (1-2) saw his ERA balloon from 3.98 to 5.47 as Jace Peterson, Andrew McCutchen and Christian Yelich all took him deep. Three weeks after handcuffing the Brewers in the Cubs’ Opening Day win at Wrigley Field, Hendricks gave up six earned runs on seven hits in 413 innings.

The Cubs got nothing going against big right-hander Adrian Hauser (2-2), who went six scoreless innings.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Is the Cubs’ Nick Madrigal ready to start hitting? It really would be a barrel of fun
‘Moment of my life’: Cubs’ Willson Contreras shares field with younger brother William
Cubs front office to adjust as assistant GM Jeff Greenberg leaves for Blackhawks
Atlanta reunited: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki runs into Carp mascot from his Japanese club
Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg, former Cubs executive, as new associate general manager
Cubs’ bullpen settling into roles, carries heavy load in extra-inning win vs. Braves
The Latest
New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill throws during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
MLB
Five Mets pitchers throw combined no-hitter
Tylor Megill and four relievers got just the second no-hitter in franchise history.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Is the Cubs’ Nick Madrigal ready to start hitting? It really would be a barrel of fun
“The hits are coming,” the second baseman said.
By Steve Greenberg
 
The Blackhawks and Sabres battle for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ loss to Sabres finally ends miserable, humiliating season
The Hawks’ 3-2 overtime defeat Friday perfectly exemplified their overall 2021-22 campaign, which they finished 28-42-12 — in 27th place in the NHL standings.
By Ben Pope
 
Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon walks onstage in Las Vegas after the Bears drafted him Friday night.
Bears
Washington CB Kyler Gordon is a dancing Bear
Watch film of the 5-11, 194-pound Washington cornerback, whom the Bears drafted with the seventh pick of the second round Friday night, and you’ll see someone with tremendous body control. It looks balletic — because it is.
By Patrick Finley
 
Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown against Georgia last season.
Bears
Bears draft 24-year-old Tennessee WR Velus Jones in third round
After choosing CB Kyler Gordon and S Jaquan Brisker in the second round, they went with Jones in the third at No. 71.
By Jason Lieser
 