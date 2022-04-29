Brewers 11, Cubs 1: Kyle Hendricks bombed by division leaders in series opener

MILWAUKEE — Hey, there goes another one.

The Brewers launched six home runs — three of them off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks — in an 11-1 rout to open a three-game series at American Family Field.

This is not what the struggling Cubs (8-12) — losers of eight of their last 10 games — needed, but such nights have become the norm at this ballpark and against this opponent. The Brewers (14-7) owned the Cubs like never before last season, beating them in 15 out of 19 games overall and in seven of nine in Milwaukee, but that’s the sort of thing that happens along the way to one team finishing 24 games ahead of the other in the standings.

Hendricks (1-2) saw his ERA balloon from 3.98 to 5.47 as Jace Peterson, Andrew McCutchen and Christian Yelich all took him deep. Three weeks after handcuffing the Brewers in the Cubs’ Opening Day win at Wrigley Field, Hendricks gave up six earned runs on seven hits in 41⁄ 3 innings.

The Cubs got nothing going against big right-hander Adrian Hauser (2-2), who went six scoreless innings.

