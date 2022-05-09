Cubs’ Frank Schwindel to quickly rejoin team after being optioned to Triple-A

SAN DIEGO — The day after the Cubs announced they were optioning Frank Schwindel to Triple-A, the first baseman was set to rejoin the team in San Diego, a source confirmed to the Sun-Times on Monday morning.

The corresponding move to make room for Schwindel on the active roster was not immediately clear.

“This is a league [where] you’ve got to produce, and he’s working on some things,” manager David Rosssaid when the Cubs optioned Schwindel Sunday. “We’re just going to take a little bit of the bright lights off and let him work through some things.

“Hopefully it’s not very long, and he gets back and finds his rhythm and is able to come back and help us out real soon.”

Real soon, indeed

Schwindel, a fan favorite late last season when he hit .342 for the Cubs, has put together a slow start to this season at the plate, batting .209 in 91 at-bats.

