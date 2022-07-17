Cubs snap nine-game skid, but David Ross knows there’s a lot of work to do

Manager David Ross plans to hit the reset button before a Friday morning workout in Philadelphia.

The four-day All-Star break will allow the Cubs to physically heal, but Ross is determined to remind his players of the improvements and corrections they must execute in the second half.

Ross can use dependable shortstop Nico Hoerner as a prime example for overcoming mistakes.

After missing the tag on Francisco Lindor during a rundown that scored a run in the first inning, Hoerner provided the ultimate redemption by hitting a tie-breaking single to score Willson Contreras with two out in the eighth inning to give the Cubs a 3-2 win Sunday over the Mets and snap a nine-game losing streak.

“When you lose a lot of games in a row, you almost forget what it feels like (to win),” said Adrian Sampson, who threw a career-high 112 pitches in 5 1/3 innings in attempting to preserve a taxed bullpen and said he was prepared to throw 150 pitches if needed.

Contreras, who might have played his final game at Wrigley Field, provided the 34,424 fans with a memory to treasure with a single during the two-run rally that snapped a 1-for-33 slump.

“Whether it was me or someone else to have that momentum, have the big swing we’ve been missing, it felt very good,” Hoerner said.

Nelson Velazquez, who made an errant throw that contributed to a loss at Dodger Stadium last weekend, made amends with a strong, accurate one-hop throw from left field to home plate to nail Francisco Lindor to end the eighth.

These developments reversed a trend that saw the Cubs (35-57) pay for virtually every mistake during a stretch in which they suffered seven of their nine losses by two runs or fewer.

“We’ve lost way too many in a row, whether you want to talk about close games or not,” Ross said.

It was a mild contrast from the previous night, when Ross was asked whether Sunday’s game was more important because of a possible carryover effect from the losing streak into the break.

“These guys keep giving effort every single day, a day-night doubleheader against a first-place team with a $300 million payroll, and these guys are fighting their ass off,” Ross said shortly after Frank Schwindel grounded into a bases-loaded double play to cap a 4-3 loss and a doubleheader sweep by the Mets.

“So I’m really proud of that.”

Much of Ross’ pregame session Sunday revolved around the individual improvement from the likes of starters Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele, relievers Scott Effross, Brandon Hughes, All-Stars Ian Happ and Contreras, and Hoerner.

But the inability of the starters to pitch deep into games (due to struggles and pitch count limits), lack of clutch hitting and defensive mistakes have translated to a pace for 100 losses - their first triple-digit loss total since 2012 - despite recent series wins over the Braves, Cardinals, Red Sox and Brewers.

“I think we all know we’re not where we want to be,” Ross said before the game. “The difficult challenges we go through make us better every single day, myself included. The players being in the environments they’re put in right now, we’ll be able to handle those moments better in the long run.”

The final 70 games could dictate who will be around for the long run and what roles they will fill.

Nick Madrigal is expected to return from a groin injury shortly after the All-Star break, and his ability to stay healthy and produce at the plate could determine whether he will be Cubs’ answer at second base.

“This is a good reminder for guys that are in the clubhouse,” Sampson said of finally snapping the losing streak. “This game is hard.”

