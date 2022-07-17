The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick

Horton struck out 49 in his last 31 innings for the Sooners, including a 13-strikeout performance against eventual champion Mississippi at the College World Series.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship

Cade Horton pitches during the Men’s College World Series last month in Omaha, Neb.

Eric Francis/Getty Images

The Cubs are banking heavily on Cade Horton’s upside after selecting the Oklahoma redshirt freshman right-hander with the seventh overall pick Sunday night in the MLB Draft.

“The Cubs were on the radar,” Horton said during a Zoom conference call with reporters. “I didn’t know where.”

Horton struck out 49 in his last 31 innings for the Sooners, including a 13-strikeout performance against eventual champion Mississippi at the College World Series.

Horton also struck out 11 against Notre Dame at the CWS, and he was 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his last five starts.

“It was awesome to be on that stage,” Horton said of his CWS experience.

With the aid of a fastball that touched 98 mph and a newly developed slider, those achievements were enough to persuade the Cubs to select him as the second pitcher taken in the draft.

Horton, however, missed all of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery, didn’t make his 2022 pitching debut until March 29 and finished with a 5-2 record and 4.86 ERA in 14 games (11 starts). He struck out 64 and walked 15 in 53‰ innings.

Baseball America projected Horton as the 23rd prospect in the draft. He was ranked as its 65th prospect out of Norman High School and played quarterback, but he honored his commitment to the Sooners.

“I knew my future was in baseball,” Horton said. “I love baseball more than football; that’s what made me make the decision to focus on baseball.”

The 6-1, 211-pound Horton made 25 starts at third base, four at shortstop and 11 as a designated hitter and batted .234 with 17 RBI in 145 at-bats. Horton earned first-team freshman All-America honors by Baseball America.

“It’s been crazy,” Horton said.

He thanked teammate Ben Abram for helping him with a grip on a slider during the Big 12 tournament, highlighted by a victory over Texas.

Horton has some Chicago ties. His best friend is OU outfielder Kendall Pettis, who graduated from Brother Rice, and one of the first people he called after being picked was shortstop Ed Howard, the Cubs’ first pick in the 2020 draft.

Horton and Howard were summer-ball teammates in 2019, and Howard committed to OU before signing with the Cubs.

The assigned value for the seventh overall pick is $5.708 million.

This marks the second consecutive season the Cubs have used their first pick on a college pitcher. They selected Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks with the 21st overall pick in 2021. Wicks was recently promoted to Double-A Tennessee and is 4-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 69‰ innings covering 17 starts with High-A South Bend and Tennessee.

It’s the ninth time in the last 10 drafts the Cubs have selected a college player with their first pick.

Steele, Stroman to open second half

Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly will start the first three games of the second half in Philadelphia.

Keegan Thompson and Adrian Sampson will start the Pirates series at Wrigley Field.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs snap nine-game skid, but David Ross knows there’s a lot of work to do
This You Gotta See: Contreras brothers take the All-Star stage together in Los Angeles
Cubs drop doubleheader vs. Mets, extending skid to nine
Left-hander Brandon Hughes shining out of Cubs’ overworked bullpen
July is supposed to be a sports snoozer, but not this year in Chicago — it’s wild and weird
Polling Place: If you ruled the White Sox and Cubs, would you make a managerial change?
The Latest
Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.
Nation/World
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
In Greenwood, Indiana — south of Indianapolis — a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
By Associated Press
 
Noah Schultz of Oswego East High School was the White Sox’ first-round pick in the major league draft Sunday night.
White Sox
White Sox select Oswego East pitcher Noah Schultz with with first pick in draft
The 6-9 lefty is the first high school pitcher taken by the White Sox since 2001.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Oswego East senior Noah Schultz was drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the MLB Draft.
High School Baseball
Two local high school pitchers selected in first round of MLB Draft
The White Sox picked Oswego East lefty Noah Schultz with the 26th pick. Schultz, a 6-9 Vanderbilt recruit, was the top-ranked player in the state’s Class of 2022 according to Prep Baseball Report.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago police officers at a promotion and graduation ceremony last Oct. 20.
Crime
After cluster of officer suicides, CPD’s former mental health adviser says city isn’t doing enough to help overworked cops
Alexa James, the chief executive of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago, decried the practice of canceling days off as “inhumane” and called for a sweeping plan to address psychological issues within the ranks.
By Tom Schuba
 
PITCHFORK_071822_57.JPG
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022: Day 3 Photo Gallery
The Roots, Toro Y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname perform during the Union Park fest’s final day, a day of mild temperatures and occasional rain.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Anthony Vazquez
 