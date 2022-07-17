Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick

The Cubs are banking heavily on Cade Horton’s upside after selecting the Oklahoma redshirt freshman right-hander with the seventh overall pick Sunday night in the MLB Draft.

“The Cubs were on the radar,” Horton said during a Zoom conference call with reporters. “I didn’t know where.”

Horton struck out 49 in his last 31 innings for the Sooners, including a 13-strikeout performance against eventual champion Mississippi at the College World Series.

Horton also struck out 11 against Notre Dame at the CWS, and he was 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA in his last five starts.

“It was awesome to be on that stage,” Horton said of his CWS experience.

With the aid of a fastball that touched 98 mph and a newly developed slider, those achievements were enough to persuade the Cubs to select him as the second pitcher taken in the draft.

Horton, however, missed all of 2021 because of Tommy John surgery, didn’t make his 2022 pitching debut until March 29 and finished with a 5-2 record and 4.86 ERA in 14 games (11 starts). He struck out 64 and walked 15 in 53‰ innings.

Baseball America projected Horton as the 23rd prospect in the draft. He was ranked as its 65th prospect out of Norman High School and played quarterback, but he honored his commitment to the Sooners.

“I knew my future was in baseball,” Horton said. “I love baseball more than football; that’s what made me make the decision to focus on baseball.”

The 6-1, 211-pound Horton made 25 starts at third base, four at shortstop and 11 as a designated hitter and batted .234 with 17 RBI in 145 at-bats. Horton earned first-team freshman All-America honors by Baseball America.

“It’s been crazy,” Horton said.

He thanked teammate Ben Abram for helping him with a grip on a slider during the Big 12 tournament, highlighted by a victory over Texas.

Horton has some Chicago ties. His best friend is OU outfielder Kendall Pettis, who graduated from Brother Rice, and one of the first people he called after being picked was shortstop Ed Howard, the Cubs’ first pick in the 2020 draft.

Horton and Howard were summer-ball teammates in 2019, and Howard committed to OU before signing with the Cubs.

The assigned value for the seventh overall pick is $5.708 million.

This marks the second consecutive season the Cubs have used their first pick on a college pitcher. They selected Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks with the 21st overall pick in 2021. Wicks was recently promoted to Double-A Tennessee and is 4-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 69‰ innings covering 17 starts with High-A South Bend and Tennessee.

It’s the ninth time in the last 10 drafts the Cubs have selected a college player with their first pick.

Steele, Stroman to open second half

Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman and Drew Smyly will start the first three games of the second half in Philadelphia.

Keegan Thompson and Adrian Sampson will start the Pirates series at Wrigley Field.

