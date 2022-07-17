Two local high school pitchers selected in first round of MLB Draft

Two local high school pitchers were selected in the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

The White Sox picked Oswego East lefty Noah Schultz with the 26th pick. Schultz, a 6-9 Vanderbilt recruit, was the top-ranked player in the state’s Class of 2022 according to Prep Baseball Report. He’s a top 10 player in the country.

MLB scouts flocked to Oswego East games all season. Schultz’s fastball can hit 92 mph and he has a solid changeup.

Owen Murphy, a right-handed pitcher from Riverside-Brookfield, was selected by Atlanta with the 20th pick. Murphy was the Illinois Prep Baseball Report’s Player of the Year the last two seasons.

Murphy, a Notre Dame recruit, struck out 122 hitters and had a 0.14 ERA this season. He was a threat at the plate as well and could wind up as a two-way player. This season he hit .564 with 18 home runs.

Murphy throws as hard as 95 mph and plays shortstop.

Both Schultz and Murphy will now have to decide if they will sign MLB contracts or head to college.