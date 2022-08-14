The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Keegan Thompson labors in Cubs’ 8-5 loss to Reds

In an uncharacteristically short start, Thompson allowed four runs in 1 2⁄3 innings.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson looks at the videoboard after allowing a three-run home run to the Reds’ Aristides Aquino during the second inning Sunday in Cincinnati.

AP Photos

CINCINNATI — An uncharacteristically short start from Keegan Thompson kicked off the Cubs’ 8-5 loss to the Reds on Sunday, in a game that moved like molasses.

Thompson faced just four Reds batters in a scoreless first inning, but he needed 31 pitches to get through the frame.

The next inning was no more efficient. He walked the first two batters and gave up a three-run homer to Aristides Aquino. By then, he’d already surpassed the 50-pitch mark. A strikeout, lineout and double later, Thompson’s pitch count hit 70, and Anderson Espinoza replaced him on the mound.

Thompson was charged with four runs in 1 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in two months that Thompson had left a game before the fourth inning.

The Cubs offense rallied with a trio of home runs to take the lead, but it was short-lived. Manager David Ross called on Espinoza and Michael Rucker to bridge the gap between the short start and the back end of the bullpen. The pair combined to allow four runs in 4 ⅓ innings.

Home-run happy

For the first time this season, the Cubs hit three-plus home runs in back-to-back games. OnSaturday, they rode that fire power to a 7-2 victory. On Sunday, home runs from Patrick Wisdom, Yan Gomes and Christopher Morel went wasted in a loss.

Gomes and Morel launched their blasts back-to-back in the fourth inning for the Cubs’ sixth set of back-to-back homers this season.

Contreras out of lineup but ‘fine’

A day game after a night game would have been a natural time for Willson Contreras to get a day off even if he hadn’t rolled his ankle on the base paths on Thursday, finished that game, and played another behind the plate Sunday. But under the circumstances, it made sense to check in on the catcher’s health Sunday

“He’s fine,” Ross said before the game. “He could have played today. I think it just made a lot of sense, day-night, we’ve got three catchers on the roster, he’s, he’s played almost every game. The ankle is fine.”

