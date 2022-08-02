Cubs send reliever David Robertson to Phillies

On deadline day, closer David Robertson was the first Cub to be traded away.

The Cubs sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league pitcher Ben Brown on Tuesday, a Sun-Times source confirmed.

The first three players the Cubs traded away were all relievers, with Robertson joining Chris Martin and Scott Effross. Last year, the Cubs traded away Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera and Andrew Chafin — the Big 3 of their bullpen — as part of their deadline purge.

Robertson, 37, claimed the closer role for the Cubs this year, posting a 2.23 ERA and recording 14 saves. He joined the Cubs this spring on a one-year deal worth $35 million plus incentives.

Baseball America ranked Brown No. 7 among Phillies prospects, while MLB Pipeline put him atNo. 26. Brown had posed a 3.08 ERA in High-A this season, with 12.95 strikeouts per nine innings. For his success, the Phillies promoted him to Double-A on Monday.