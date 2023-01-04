The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Psychology 101: How veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart fits with Cubs pitching staff

Barnhart, with over eight years of major-league service time under his belt, has caught pitching staffs of all makeups.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Psychology 101: How veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart fits with Cubs pitching staff
The Cubs introduced new catcher Tucker Barnhart in a zoom news conference Wednesday. File photo.

The Cubs introduced new catcher Tucker Barnhart in a zoom news conference Wednesday. File photo.

Stephen Brashear/AP

Nevermind lefty Wade Miley only pitched in nine games for the Cubs. His glowing review of the organization helped convince Tucker Barnhart it would be a good landing spot for the veteran catcher.

“I trust his opinion very much,” Barnhart said in his introductory news conference Wednesday, adding that being close to his Indiana hometown helped. “He said, ‘You know, me, man, I’ve been been quite a lot of places, and I played on different sides of the country, for winners, for losers.’ And he said, ‘It’s hard for me to pick a different organization that’s done it better.’”

Miley, who reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Brewers on Wednesday, had a unique vantage point to judge the fit — both ways. He had thrown to Barnhart for two seasons in Cincinnati, and they’d grown close in that time, Barnhart said. Though Miley spent much of last season injured, he traveled with the team while on the injured list, serving as a veteran presence and morale booster. 

Related

Miley knew how Barnhart approached working with a pitching staff. And he knew the core of the Cubs staff that Barnhart would be managing while splitting time behind the plate with Yan Gomes. 

Barnhart, with over eight years of major-league service time under his belt, has caught pitching staffs of all makeups. In his first rookie year, the Reds’ rotation was full of experienced pitchers — Johnny Cueto, Mike Leake, Alfredo Simón, Homer Bailey. A couple seasons later, the Reds had a rush of pitcher debuts. 

The Cubs have a mix but trend to the younger side with Marcus Stroman and Jameson Taillon, both 31 years old, counting among their veterans. 

“Part of our job is being a psychologist in a way,” Barnhart said. “What I mean by that is, when I go to the mound, I’m most likely going to talk to Marcus Stroman, or mention things to Marcus Stroman, differently than I’m gonna say [them] to Kyle Hendricks. And differently from Kyle Hendricks to Jameson Taillon. Everybody ticks differently.”

Barnhart is a defense-first catcher, hitting .245 in his career. But he will be the first to acknowledge that his offense with the Tigers last season leaves a lot to be desired. He hit .221, his worst average in a season with at least 150 plate attempts. He called the performance “rock bottom.”

“I took that into the offseason as motivation,” he said. “... I’ve enjoyed my work more this offseason, and looking forward to bouncing back.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs reach agreement with first baseman Eric Hosmer
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Polling Place: Voters pick College Football Playoff, Illinois-Mississippi State winners
Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
MLB stars get OK to play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
The Latest
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (left), and Prince Harry walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.&nbsp;
Books
In upcoming memoir, Prince Harry claims William attacked him during an argument, report says
The Guardian on Thursday said it obtained an advance copy of the book, “Spare,” due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 18 vs. Vikings
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ season finale Sunday against the Vikings:
By Patrick FinleyRick Telander, and 4 more
 
Boone, the first electronics-detecting K-9 for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, licks Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Investigator&nbsp;Daniel&nbsp;Codd’s face at the department’s Maywood office Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Suburban Chicago
New K-9 for Cook County Sheriff’s Office has a nose for electronics, crime
Although he’s only been on the job just over two months, Boone has already successfully found multiple electronic devices while executing two search warrants for Internet Crimes Against Children cases in the Chicagoland area.
By Pat Nabong
 
Benet’s Brady Kunka (3) shoots from beyond the arc as the Redwings play Bloom.
High School Basketball
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings
The Associated Press state rankings in boys and girls basketball.
By Associated Press
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
The evolution of Bulls forward Patrick Williams is slow, but happening
The former 2020 No. 4 overall pick knows that his development has not happened as quickly as many would have liked, but for that Williams won’t apologize. There is improvement happening, but now it’s about the next step in the evolution of Williams’ game.
By Joe Cowley
 