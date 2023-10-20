Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss 2024 season

The Cubs expect reliever Michael Fulmer to miss the 2024 season after he had surgery on his pitching elbow. The right-hander underwent UCL revision surgery, a procedure that has a recovery projection similar to that of Tommy John surgery, on Wednesday. He missed the 2019 season with the Tigers because of Tommy John surgery.

The 30-year-old Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA in 58 games last season after signing a one-year, $4 million contract.

The Cubs also said reliever Codi Heuer has completed the initial healing and range-of-motion phase and plans to start throwing in mid-November. Heuer had surgery in June to repair a fractured elbow. The injury occurred as he was nearing a return from Tommy John surgery. Reliever Brad Boxberger (strained right forearm) is set to begin a strength program in the next couple of weeks and start throwing in mid-November.

The Cubs said pitchers Nick Burdi (appendectomy), Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) and Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery) and infielder Nick Madrigal (strained right hamstring) are expected to go through normal offseason routines.