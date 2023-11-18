The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Coaches Johnny Washington, Andy Green leave Cubs to join Angels, Mets

The Angels hired Washington as hitting coach, and sources confirmed Green is set to join the Mets front office.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Coaches Johnny Washington, Andy Green leave Cubs to join Angels, Mets
Former Cubs bench coach Andy Green is joining the Mets front office as new manager Craig Counsell continues to mull coaching staff decisions. File photo.

AP Photos

New Cubs manager Craig Counsell said the process of filling out his coaching staff would be slow. So, expect bits and pieces of news throughout the offseason to gradually form the whole picture. 

A couple of those pieces came out on Saturday. Cubs assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington is leaving to join new Angels manager Ron Washington’s coaching staff as the hitting coach, the team announced Saturday. Former Cubs bench coach Andy Green is also heading out, taking a job in the Mets front office, a source confirmed.

Washington has an extensive coaching resume, dating back to 2009. Before serving as the Cubs assistant hitting coach the past two years, he spent time in the Dodgers and Padres organizations and was San Diego’s top hitting coach in 2019, in Green’s last year there as manager. 

Green was now-dismissed manager David Ross’ right-hand man for all three years of his tenure at the helm. Green’s hire before the 2020 season gave Ross, a first-time manager, someone with managerial experience to lean on when needed. Green also worked with the Cubs infield. 

The Mets also reportedly interviewed Green for their manager opening, before ultimately hiring Carlos Mendoza. When Ross was fired and Counsell brought in, it seemed likely that Green would have opportunities outside of the Cubs organization.

