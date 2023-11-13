The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Manager Craig Counsell embracing new challenge with the Cubs

The Cubs introduced Counsell as their new manager in a news conference Monday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Manager Craig Counsell embracing new challenge with the Cubs
Chicago Cubs new baseball team manager Craig Counsell smiles as he speaks during a press conference in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Chicago Cubs new baseball team manager Craig Counsell smiles as he speaks during a press conference in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

AP Photos

New Cubs manager Craig Counsell felt a little scared and a little uncomfortable. He was sitting at the head of a second-floor conference room Monday, Chicago and Milwaukee reporters looking on, with a fresh challenge before him. 

Those feelings also suggested he’d made the right decision.

“Over a pretty long time span I just thought that a new challenge was where I had to push myself,” he said in his introductory news conference Monday. “And really, it’s about growth.”

What can Cubs fans expect from their new manager? Counsell has worked in a range of baseball jobs, from player, to front office special assistant, to manager for the past nine years. In his time at the helm for the Brewers, Counsell came to be known as one of the best managers in the game.

He’s renowned for his in-game decision-making as well as his interpersonal skills. And though Counsell made it clear he thinks putting together the team is the front office’s job, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer clearly respects the manager’s opinion. But Counsell kept returning to one theme in particular: He wants to keep challenging himself.

“I believe that you have to create a challenge for yourself to get to the next place,” he said. “And that’s part of this for me, is to get better.”

Counsell took small-market Milwaukee to the playoffs in five of the past six seasons. But the Brewers only won one postseason series with Counsell at the helm – a record Hoyer said he didn’t think was reflective of Counsell’s managerial skills because of the unpredictable nature of the playoffs.

What will Counsell be able to do with a large-market team and the resources that come with that status? The question clearly intrigued the Cubs. 

Counsell, when asked if he would still be with the Brewers if they had more resources, said the premise was an oversimplification. 

“The challenge of this is different,” he said. “And that challenge excites me. More resources means different types of players, for sure. That’s a different challenge for a manager. More resources is certainly something Chicago offers. There’s no question about that. It’s part of the equation. It’s part of, how do you tackle the problem of being a great baseball team and being a great franchise. 

“There are also other things that excite me. Like this place, you can’t help but get excited about it. The brand that the Chicago Cubs are, you can’t help but get excited about representing that.”

Before Counsell represents the Cubs from the dugout, he has a long offseason to-do list. Just a week out from being named the Cubs’ new manager, Counsell said he’s slowly started reaching out to players “and frankly need to pick up the pace.” 

“Those are important conversations, and I want to make sure I get them right,” he said.

At the same time, he has to make coaching staff decisions, which he said will be a slow process. Because the Cubs were a last-minute contender in Counsell’s free agency, he hasn’t had time to do a deep dive on the team. 

“It’s a place where I’m behind,” Counsell said. “And I think making a quicker decision is a mistake in this situation.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
How Cubs sold new manager Craig Counsell on their ‘vision’
Craig Counsell-for-David Ross cleansing means Cubs can’t talk about family, culture anymore
How Cubs are approaching pitching market
David Ross reflects after Cubs firing: ‘I get mad from time to time’
GM meetings: How Brewers’ managerial search could affect Cubs’ coaching staff
Cubs expected to take a swing at bolstering lineup — but how aggressive will they be?
The Latest
Lead chef and instructor Gabriel Alvarez (center) cooks alongside culinary students at Washburne Culinary &amp; Hospitality Institute at Kennedy-King College in Chicago on Friday, October 13, 2023. They are preparing a menu for Sikia which is slated to open in November, and is the only fine-dining restaurant in Englewood.
Food and Restaurants
Englewood’s only fine dining restaurant is getting a refresh
Sikia, closed three years because of COVID-19, will host one last luncheon before getting renovated and hosting a grand opening in the fall of 2024.
By Phyllis Cha
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
City Hall
Plan proposed to reduce excessive traffic stops of Black, Brown motorists
In July 2022, an annual study of traffic and pedestrian stops conducted concluded black motorists are 1.7 times more likely to be stopped than white drivers. Hispanic drivers in Chicago were 2.5 times more likely to be stopped.
By Fran Spielman
 
A rendering of the proposed new Ryan Field in Evanston. It would replace the current 97-year-old stadium that’s home to the Northwestern Wildcats.
Business
Northwestern hikes the benefits ante as Evanston City Council takes up Ryan Field plan
A new agreement the university and city officials have submitted calls for $157.5 million in local contributions over 15 years, versus a prior commitment of $100 million over 10 years.
By David Roeder
 
“The Magic of Sound and Music” gallery is one of the spaces you can experience at “Disney100: The Exhibition” opening Nov. 18 in Chicago.
Entertainment and Culture
Experience a century of film, stage, theme park magic at ‘Disney100’ exhibition
The exhibit featuring more than 250 artifacts from the Walt Disney Archives.
By Misha Davenport - For the Sun-Times
 
Illinois lawmakers took an extra step by ending practices that allowed auto manufacturers to significantly underestimate repair times and pay less than fair-market wages for certified technicians completing important warranty repairs, some local car dealer leaders write.
Letters to the Editor
Auto repair protections are a win-win for car owners, mechanics
A law from 2022 helps consumers by requiring automakers to properly fund warranty repair service provided by technicians at auto dealerships.
By Letters to the Editor
 