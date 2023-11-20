The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs clear waiting list, offer immediate purchase of 2024 season tickets

For the first time, the Cubs are also offering 20-game season ticket packages.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs clear waiting list, offer immediate purchase of 2024 season tickets
Cubs season tickets went on sale online Monday. File photo.

Cubs season tickets went on sale online Monday. File photo.

Getty

The Cubs brand feeds off tradition. But at least one tradition – sitting on the season ticket holder waiting list for years – has gone up in a cloud of smoke. 

The Cubs have cleared their waiting list, which was created around 2003, and season ticket packages went on sale online Monday at www.cubs.com/seasontickets. A limited inventory of full season, half season and new 20-game packages were available. 

“We’re just excited to welcome more fans into the family of being a season ticket holder at Wrigley Field,” said senior vice president of Marquee 360 Cale Vennum, who oversees Cubs ticketing.

Interest in season tickets took a hit during the pandemic, which coupled with a team rebuild and losing seasons in 2021 and 2022. The Cubs lowered season ticket prices by an average of about 5% for the 2023 season. And they’ve rebounded, both on the field and in the box office. 

The Cubs had renewal rates in the mid-90% range coming out of this season, according to Vennum, even after raising season ticket prices by about 3% compared to last year. And with the playoffs within reach, many existing season ticket holders increased the size of their plans – the bigger the plan, the more postseason benefits. 

When it still looked like the Cubs were going to be 2023 playoff contenders, the team reached out to fans on the waiting list, and those who put down a deposit for 2024 season tickets also received priority access to 2023 playoff tickets.  The Cubs have already had over 1,700 new accounts join them, Vennum said Monday morning. 

Now, for the first time, the Cubs are offering 20-game packages. They introduced the half-season option for the 2022 season and were encouraged by the response but still heard from customers who wanted a smaller season ticket package. 

“It’s about trying to create as many new fans as possible at Wrigley Field,” Vennum said. “And that’s been a concerted effort that we’ve had for a number of years, is to try and grow our fan base and make it more accessible to all of our fans.”

The 20-game packages are available in several sections: the field box outfield, upper box infield, upper box midfield and upper box outfield.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Coaches Johnny Washington, Andy Green leave Cubs to join Angels, Mets
Cody Bellinger honed his consistency with the Cubs, making him a top free agent
Cubs non-tender Codi Heuer, Brandon Hughes and Ethan Roberts
Cody Bellinger declines qualifying offer from Cubs
New Cubs manager Craig Counsell wants the pressure? Good — because it’s not going anywhere
Manager Craig Counsell embracing new challenge with Cubs
The Latest
The Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn.
MLB
Cardinals reach $10 million deal with former White Sox RHP Lance Lynn
The deal includes a club option for 2025 with a $1 million buyout.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
Cesar A. Patino
Crime
Man, 72, slain leaving nephew’s birthday party in Logan Square: ‘Someone crazy shot him.’
Relatives are mourning the loss of Cesar A. Patino, who was shot about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Hannah Waddingham in a scene from her holiday special “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” premiering Nov. 22.
Entertainment and Culture
Hannah Waddingham celebrates the holidays with streaming special featuring ‘Ted Lasso’ pals
“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” debuts Wednesday (along with an accompanying soundtrack) on Apple TV+.
By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
 
Andrew Hulburt and his parents, Anita and Paul Hulburt.
Crime
Fund set up for family of man fatally attacked outside House of Blues: ‘He was a very fine son’
Andrew Hulburt, 47, was outside the venue, 329 N. Dearborn St., when two men asked him for money around 11:30 p.m
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Marlo Thomas speaks at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Thanks and Giving campaign is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Well
Marlo Thomas celebrates Thanks and Giving’s 20th year and raising $1 billion for St. Jude hospital
The drive, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through the holiday season, also raises awareness for the work of the Memphis-based hospital, which was founded by her father, the late TV star Danny Thomas.
By Associated Press
 