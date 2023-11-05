Golden Trio: Cubs’ Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ win 2023 Gold Glove Awards

MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs’ defense made history on Sunday, as three players won Gold Glove Awards, a franchise record. Second baseman Nico Hoerner claimed his first career Gold Glove Award. Shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ took home the award in their respective position groups for the second straight season.

Hoerner was also a Gold Glove finalist at second base in 2020. This season, he led MLB with 411 assists, according to baseball reference. He and Brewers’ Brice Turang led NL second basemen in defensive runs saved (12), per FanGraphs. Hoerner ended the season as the runner up in outs above average (14) among qualified NL second basemen.

The Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim and Phillies’ Bryson Stott were also finalists.

When Swanson signed with the Cubs last offseason, he gave the team one of the strongest up-the-middle duos in MLB. He won gold in his first year with the club and was a finalist for the third time in his career. Swanson led all shortstops in defensive runs saved (18) and outs above average (20), according to FanGraphs.

Swanson beat out fellow NL finalists Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar for the award.

Happ won his first Gold Glove last season in a breakout year. This season, he led MLB left fielders with 12 assists, a career high as an outfielder.

The Dodgers’ David Peralta and the Braves’ Eddie Rosario rounded out the NL left field finalists.