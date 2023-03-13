The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

‘That’s winning baseball’: How defense became foundation for next Cubs contender

The 2016 World Series Champions had an intimidating lineup, but the Cubs also played elite defense that year.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE ‘That’s winning baseball’: How defense became foundation for next Cubs contender
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer greets new Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. 02-16-2023.

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer greets new Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. 02-16-2023.

MESA, Ariz. — There’s no one way to build a team. Look at the Phillies, who spent big on the free-agent market, loaded up their roster with sluggers and let the defense sort itself out later. They ended their playoff drought with a trip to the World Series last year.

The Cubs have taken a different approach, both with their last championship team and with the current squad.  

“When we’ve been at our best, certainly we’ve been very good defensively,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “So up the middle, that’s certainly a priority. With any offseason, you are dealing with what’s available, you certainly may have a certain desire to build a team a certain way. But if that’s not available, you’re going to pivot. So being nimble is important.

“But that said, being strong defensively, taking care of the ball, playing clean baseball, that’s winning baseball.”

The 2016 World Series champions had an intimidating lineup, but they also had the best defensive efficiency ratio (.728) in MLB that season, leading by a comfortable margin.

“I don’t think defense ever gets enough credit,” said manager David Ross, who was on that championship team. “Fans are excited about three-run home runs, great pitching is fun. But I love athletic play, I love diving plays up the middle, I love a sick double play — guy backhands the ball and flips it, you turn it — that’s energizing to me.” 

Reflecting on 2016, Ross pointed to Javy Baez’s “Swiss army knife” role, playing third base, second base and shortstop. He emphasized the value of a “legit first baseman” like Anthony Rizzo, who could turn a bad throw into an out at first.

“It’s a complete unit, everybody works together,” Ross said. “And that was the fun thing about that ’16 team — it didn’t matter who you put where, whether Ben [Zobrist] was at second or Javy was at second. Moving guys around in that way was a lot of fun. So hopefully we can have some similarities to that this year.” 

This year’s team, as constructed, has its limits. It doesn’t have the offensive pop of the 2016 team, although the Cubs did add some power with the signings of Trey Mancini and Edwin Rios. The club is counting on bounce-back years from several players. 

The rotation has depth, but to compete for another World Series, the Cubs likely will have to add to the top of the rotation in the coming years. 

They are projected to finish third in the division, behind the Cardinals and Brewers, who last year won 93 and 86 games, respectively.

“There were definitely years that the projections haven’t liked us, or haven’t liked us as much as we might,” Hoyer said at the beginning of spring training. “But ultimately, our job is to prove those wrong.” 

Over the offseason, the Cubs stayed true to prioritizing up-the-middle defense. And with an obliging free-agent market, it became this team’s strong suit. Their additions, many with strong defensive track records and room for offensive growth, reflected Hoyer’s team-building philosophy.

Related

With Dansby Swanson, the Cubs landed one of the two Gold Glove winners in the Big 4 free-agent shortstop group and a player who made building off his first All-Star season a priority

“The savvy and the gloves and the mental awareness that our guys are going to have up the middle this year should be a lot of fun for us,” Ross said of Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner.

The Cubs also jumped on an opportunity created by the Dodgers’ depth and 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger’s offensive decline in recent seasons. 

“The defensive side didn’t waiver,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said earlier this spring. “And he was a plus-defender through the good and the bad with his bat.”

That consistency, and the belief that a fully healthy offseason and change of scenery could give Bellinger an offensive boost, made him a target for Hoyer when the Dodgers non-tendered him in November.

To complete that up-the-middle defensive revamp, the Cubs signed two-time Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart to pair with Yan Gomes behind the plate, unfazed by the lost offensive output from Willson Contreras’ departure. 

Hoyer and his team certainly aren’t anti-offense, and they still have work to do to create another perennial playoff contender. This team can be seen as the foundation — built on defense, because in a game as fickle as baseball, defense is the best bet for consistency.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs in the WBC: Marcus Stroman, Roenis Elías, Owen Caissie turning heads
How catcher Tucker Barnhart is earning Cubs pitchers’ trust
Hayden Wesneski making his case for fifth-starter job
Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is a real sim rat
This week’s baseball quiz is going streaking
L.A. Story: New coaches are a hit with Cubs
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
With Justin Fields, Bears are betting the farm
The Bears valued the quarterback over the top draft pick. If they’re wrong, there’s absolutely no living it down.
By Rick Telander
 
Customers and bystanders form a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch location, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Wellesley, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) ORG XMIT: MASR108
Business
Washington tries to contain chaos from Silicon Valley Bank’s failure
Analysts say there is little chance of a wider banking crisis after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, as the banking system is well-capitalized and passed stress testing.
By KEN SWEET | AP Business Writer
 
Resized_20211004_183114.jpeg
Obituaries
Jim Vinicky, who knew every great hole-in-the-wall spot to eat, like Yelp before there was Yelp, dead at 71
‘He was a foodie before there was a word foodie,’ said Mr. Vinicky’s friend Tim McNally.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Bears
Bears get pass-rush help, agree to add DE DeMarcus Walker
The Bears agreed to sign former Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker to a three-year, $21 million contract on Monday night, a source said.
By Patrick Finley
 
FBI agent James Rudisill takes down a flag at sunset at his home. The Army veteran and his Chicago lawyer are asking the Supreme Court to take his case, which could help other long-serving vets tap college educational benefits for themselves and their families that they earned under more than one version of the GI Bill.
Editorials
Shortchanging on GI Bill benefits is no way to thank veterans for their service
We hope the Supreme Court takes up the case of Army vet James Rudisill — and ultimately rules in his favor. The case stands to help other veterans who face the same roadblocks to accessing benefits they earned under two different GI Bills.
By CST Editorial Board
 