The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks to begin rehab assignment in Triple-A Iowa this week

Hendricks is targeting four innings Thursday in his first rehab start.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks to begin rehab assignment in Triple-A Iowa this week
Cubs_Cardinals_Baseball__7_.jpg

AP Photos

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa this week. His first start is set for Thursday, and if all goes well, it won’t be long until he rejoins the big-league squad. 

“I’d like to get him multiple [rehab] starts,” manager David Ross said. “But there’s a lot of variables in that, that can also change. So we’re going to make sure we bring him up here [when] he’s healthy and can help us win baseball games.”

One of those factors is the hole in the rotation created when Jameson Taillon (strained left groin) landed on the 15-day injured list last week. Javier Assad filled in for him on Thursday, giving up two runs to the Dodgers in three innings, and the Cubs used the off day Monday to skip Taillon’s turn in the rotation this week. 

When the Cubs face the Marlins this weekend, right-hander Marcus Stroman is lined up to start Friday or Saturday, and Steele could start Sunday on regular rest. It’s unclear who will take the other start in the three-game series. 

Right-hander Caleb Kilian could be an option to call up. After a rough first outing in Triple-A this season, he has limited opponents to one run in his last two starts. He last pitched on April 19 and would have been on schedule to take the mound Tuesday, but he is not listed among Iowa’s starters through Thursday. 

Taillon is eligible to return from the IL next Tuesday, but a minimum stint is not guaranteed. 

The Cubs have also been adamant about not rushing back Hendricks, who hasn’t played in an MLB game since last July. He’s targeting four innings and about 60 pitches Thursday. 

“He could be here as soon as possible, and he could be here a month from now or so,” Ross said. 

All the information coming out of Arizona, where Hendricks has been building up in extended spring training, has been positive. He’s touched 90 mph “a couple times,” Ross said, showing an uptick in velocity.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to be the guy that throws 95,” Ross said. “But when he’s been at his best, he’s got a nine in front of that miles per hour. … And that separates the deception and the speed between the changeup that is obviously effective.” 

Honoring Beth Murphy

Ross remembers stopping by Murphy’s Bleachers for lunch when restaurants first started opening in 2020 and taking the food to his place around the corner.

“She fed me a lot,” Ross said Tuesday of Beth Murphy, the late owner of the iconic tavern across the street from Wrigley Field. “... She is probably one of the more kind people you’re going to meet and be around. A special, special person.”

Related

Before the game Tuesday, the Cubs held a moment of silence for Murphy, who died Monday. 

“Beth is just a phenomenal human and has opened up that space for a lot of events,” Ross said, “the World Series, having to get places for everybody to meet, walk over together, and just taking care of a lot of friends and family for me.”

Baby Belli born 

Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger and his girlfriend Chase Carter welcomed their second child, a healthy baby girl, into the world Sunday. 

The Cubs put Bellinger on the paternity list Tuesday and recalled Nelson Velázquez, who started in center field in the series opener against the Padres. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Does Anthony Rizzo really want to play until 40? But first things first: keeping the Yankees afloat
Beth Murphy, beloved owner of Murphy’s Bleachers, occasional thorn in side of Cubs, dead at 68
Enjoy the Cubs’ early-season offensive fireworks while you can
How Cubs’ Dansby Swanson developed his smooth and easy fielding style
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman reaches 1,000-strikeout milestone
Cubs drop finale to Dodgers but are pleased with how they competed
The Latest
Harry Belafonte spoke at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Chicago and became close friends with its pastor, Rev. Michael Pfleger.
Obituaries
Harry Belafonte was ‘a major influence’ on his Chicago friends, they fondly recall
Belafonte, the singer-actor-activist who died Tuesday at 96, left a legacy that went beyond the entertainment world — he was a fierce advocate for civil rights.
By Mariah Rush
 
Allergic rhinitis arises from an immune response to an allergen.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Chronic stuffiness could be rhinitis
Besides congestion, symptoms include sneezing, nasal itching, reduced sense of smell and a runny nose.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Man fatally shot during fight in elevator in South Shore
Malik Jarmen, 21, was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jake DiMaggio-Lopez and Emily Schultheis star as Danny and Sandy in “Grease” at Drury Lane Theatre. Credit Brett Beiner Photography
Theater
Drury Lane’s ‘Grease’ is just the ticket for hopelessly devoted fans
The cast and the production values at Drury Lane couldn’t be better. But a script that’s aged badly and a lack of character depth doesn’t make for great storytelling, despite superb choreography, killer vocals and vividly compelling visuals.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
The kindergarten class at Piccolo School of Excellence rides bikes donated to their school on Tuesday.
News
Off to the races: NASCAR partnership donates bikes to Chicago kindergartners
Piccolo School of Excellence in Humboldt Park is one of eight Chicago public schools receiving 24 Strider training bikes and helmets, plus online support to help the schools teach their kindergartners how to ride.
By Catherine Odom
 