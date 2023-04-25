Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks to begin rehab assignment in Triple-A Iowa this week

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa this week. His first start is set for Thursday, and if all goes well, it won’t be long until he rejoins the big-league squad.

“I’d like to get him multiple [rehab] starts,” manager David Ross said. “But there’s a lot of variables in that, that can also change. So we’re going to make sure we bring him up here [when] he’s healthy and can help us win baseball games.”

One of those factors is the hole in the rotation created when Jameson Taillon (strained left groin) landed on the 15-day injured list last week. Javier Assad filled in for him on Thursday, giving up two runs to the Dodgers in three innings, and the Cubs used the off day Monday to skip Taillon’s turn in the rotation this week.

When the Cubs face the Marlins this weekend, right-hander Marcus Stroman is lined up to start Friday or Saturday, and Steele could start Sunday on regular rest. It’s unclear who will take the other start in the three-game series.

Right-hander Caleb Kilian could be an option to call up. After a rough first outing in Triple-A this season, he has limited opponents to one run in his last two starts. He last pitched on April 19 and would have been on schedule to take the mound Tuesday, but he is not listed among Iowa’s starters through Thursday.

Taillon is eligible to return from the IL next Tuesday, but a minimum stint is not guaranteed.

The Cubs have also been adamant about not rushing back Hendricks, who hasn’t played in an MLB game since last July. He’s targeting four innings and about 60 pitches Thursday.

“He could be here as soon as possible, and he could be here a month from now or so,” Ross said.

All the information coming out of Arizona, where Hendricks has been building up in extended spring training, has been positive. He’s touched 90 mph “a couple times,” Ross said, showing an uptick in velocity.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to be the guy that throws 95,” Ross said. “But when he’s been at his best, he’s got a nine in front of that miles per hour. … And that separates the deception and the speed between the changeup that is obviously effective.”

Honoring Beth Murphy

Ross remembers stopping by Murphy’s Bleachers for lunch when restaurants first started opening in 2020 and taking the food to his place around the corner.

“She fed me a lot,” Ross said Tuesday of Beth Murphy, the late owner of the iconic tavern across the street from Wrigley Field. “... She is probably one of the more kind people you’re going to meet and be around. A special, special person.”

Before the game Tuesday, the Cubs held a moment of silence for Murphy, who died Monday.

“Beth is just a phenomenal human and has opened up that space for a lot of events,” Ross said, “the World Series, having to get places for everybody to meet, walk over together, and just taking care of a lot of friends and family for me.”

Baby Belli born

Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger and his girlfriend Chase Carter welcomed their second child, a healthy baby girl, into the world Sunday.

The Cubs put Bellinger on the paternity list Tuesday and recalled Nelson Velázquez, who started in center field in the series opener against the Padres.