Friday, April 28, 2023
Cubs to recall Caleb Kilian to start Saturday vs. Marlins

Kilian impressed in spring training after battling injury and mechanical issued in his debut season.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs right-hander Caleb Kilian will make his 2023 debut Saturday when the team promotes him from Triple-A.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

MIAMI — Right-hander Caleb Kilian is set to make his 2023 debut on Saturday, when the Cubs plan to call him up to start against the Marlins.

Kilian was the obvious choice to fill the hole in the rotation left after Jameson Taillon (strained left groin) landed on the 15-day injured list last week. Javier Assad filled in last Thursday and isn’t yet eligible to be recalled unless he’s replacing a player headed to the IL or serving as the 27th man in a doubleheader. And Kilian has strung together strong starts in his last two outings, surrendering just one run in the two combined.

“Having him come up to the big leagues last year and face some adversity, and have to go back to the drawing board a bit, and seeing his focus and his desire to get better and make certain corrections that that he deemed necessary to put himself back in position to potentially have success again, I think it’s been extraordinary to watch,” vice president of player development Jared Banner said. “And excited about his future.”

Kilian revealed in spring training that, though he didn’t want to blame his performance last year on injury, he’d dealt with tendonitis in his left knee. The discomfort in turn affected his mechanics. Clearly searching, Kilian posted a 10.32 ERA in three major-league starts last season to kick off his MLB career.

“What we’re seeing is a completely healthy, completely confident Caleb that had a wildly productive offseason,” Cubs senior vice president of pitching Craig Breslow told the Sun-Times this spring. “...  Just getting healthy and identifying the two or three keys for him has paid huge dividends.

“And you just see the way that he carries himself — in addition to the stuff being crisper and [him] having a great camp — the way that he’s walking around, it’s like he’s confident he belongs again, which is a great thing to see.”

Kilian is set to go toe to toe with Marlins starter Edward Cabrera on Saturday.

