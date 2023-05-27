The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

More of the same for Jameson Taillon, Cubs in 8-5 loss to Reds

Signed to a four-year, $68 million free-agent contract in the offseason, Taillon failed to last five innings for the fifth time in a row as the Cubs lost their third straight.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE More of the same for Jameson Taillon, Cubs in 8-5 loss to Reds
Reds_Cubs_Baseball.jpg

Jameson Taillon delivers during Saturday’s game.

AP Photos

Both Jameson Taillon and the Cubs needed good things to happen Saturday. Taillon entered the matchup with the Reds carrying an 8.10 ERA, while the Cubs had been outscored by 18 runs over their past two games.

Taillon showed only minimal improvement. As for the Cubs, it was more of the same.

Taillon went 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs in the Cubs’ 8-5 loss to the Reds in front of 36,372 at Wrigley Field. Signed to a four-year, $68 million free-agent contract in the offseason, the Cubs were looking for Taillon to stabilize their rotation and give them a dependable arm.

That’s not what they’ve gotten yet from the veteran righty, who couldn’t help the Cubs avoid their third straight loss. It didn’t help that the bullpen faltered once Taillon left, with the Reds’ Jonathan India hitting two-run homers off both Michael Fulmer and Jeremiah Estrada.

Taillon, however, is more important to the Cubs’ long-term future and his time in Chicago has not begun well, especially considering the price tag.

After Saturday, Taillon has given up four or more runs in four straight starts. Since coming off the injured list on May 4 due to a left groin strain, Taillon has compiled a 10.90 ERA. To get him right, the Cubs want to tweak Taillon’s pitch usage and get him on the attack.

Maybe that will add something else to his repertoire.

“It’s hard to fake confidence and you’re out there struggling,” manager David Ross said. “He hasn’t had the cleanest games to even get on a roll since he’s been back from the IL. Just making sure he’s able to build his confidence and work toward doing what he does best.”

An offseason priority for the Cubs to acquire, Ross offered that Taillon is trying to prove himself after joining a new team. A journeyman during his playing days, Ross knows that can be difficult to do.

“I think that’s definitely something every guy to some extent internalizes and wants to do good for the organization and do good for their family and fans and help win ball games,” Ross said.

Eventually, that pressure will ease and the Cubs hope that will translate to Taillon being the pitcher they awarded all that money.

“I think it comes with confidence,” Ross said. “Everybody carries some of that differently. Having success and [confidence] and getting on a little bit of a roll always helps.”

Taillon wasn’t great, and failed to last five innings for the fifth time in a row, but he wasn’t the only reason the Cubs lost for the fifth time in seven and dropped seven games below .500.

Fulmer, who began the season getting late-game chances, surrendered India’s two-run homer in the fifth that gave the Reds a 5-4 lead. Fulmer eventually went two-thirds of an inning and was charged with two runs while walking two. India stretched the Cincinnati lead in the seventh with his second two-run home run.

The Cubs offense, meanwhile, got an RBI double from Ian Happ, a two-run single from Nico Hoerner and a run-scoring single from Dansby Swanson during the first two innings. That was it for the Cubs until Happ’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Christopher Morel, a recent bright spot, perhaps tried too hard to spark the Cubs offense in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Patrick Wisdom flew out to deep center and Morel tried to advance from first. The problem is that he left too early, and was called out to end the inning.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
David Ross on Cubs: ‘We’re not where we want to be, yet’
Polling Place: Who’s the NBA’s best big man? And should sports stars ‘stick to sports’?
Baseball quiz: The over/under edition
Christopher Morel breaks up Reds’ no-hit bid in 8th inning
If big-league hitting is a puzzle, Cubs’ Matt Mervis figures he has the smarts to solve it
Justin Steele falters, Cubs’ offense vanishes in 9-0 loss to Reds
The Latest
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks Saturday.
Nation/World
Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, avoid calamitous US default
With the outlines of a deal in place, the legislative package could be drafted and shared with lawmakers in time for votes early next week in the House and later in the Senate.
By Lisa Mascaro | APZeke Miller | AP, and 2 more
 
052623_Sky_vs_Mystics_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Small ball could work for Sky if injuries create extended absences
If Rebekah Gardner and Morgan Bertsch are absent for an extended period of time, the Sky still might find success based on the opening minutes of the fourth quarter Friday.
By Annie Costabile
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in Little Village
Johnathan Salgado, 22, was shot in the 2400 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A festival goer holds up a phone high over the crowd with the Chicago skyline as the perfect backdrop for Day 1 of Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park.
Music
Sueños Music Festival 2023 — PHOTO GALLERY
Thousands of fans descended on Chicago’s Grant Park for a two-day festival celebrating reggaeton and other Latin music courtesy of Feid, Arcangel and Wisin & Yandel and more.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Pat Nabong
 
merlin_87298047.jpg
Cubs
David Ross on Cubs: ‘We’re not where we want to be, yet’
There isn’t only one culprit for the downturn that has the Cubs closer to last place than first in the underwhelming National League Central.
By Brian Sandalow
 