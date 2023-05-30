The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Kyle Hendricks feeling ‘much more like myself’ in Cubs’ 2-1 win vs. Rays

Before the game Tuesday, the Cubs recalled Hayden Wesneski and optioned reliever Michael Rucker.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Kyle Hendricks feeling ‘much more like myself’ in Cubs’ 2-1 win vs. Rays
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in five innings at Wrigley Field on May 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks held the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in five innings at Wrigley Field on May 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Getty

Cubs veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks has never had the stuff to blow hitters away. Even his rookie season, when he was throwing the hardest he has in his career, his four-seamer averaged 91.2 mph. 

“He gets a lot of outs, he’s done it for a long time,” Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski said. “So, I’ve got to figure out what I’ve got to do to get to his spot.” 

Command and execution have been Hendricks’ most important weapons throughout his career, a skillset Wesneski was focussed on sharpening when he was down in Triple-A for two weeks. 

Hendricks has shown them in spurts in his two starts back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for almost 11 months. 

“Felt much more like myself from the start,” Hendricks said of his start Tuesday, compared to his last. “Had a much better game playing going in, felt much more comfortable out there in general.” 

Though he issued three walks to the Rays, he limited MLB’s best offense (136 wRC+ entering Tuesday) to one run through five innings. 

For the first time, Hendricks and Wesneski were on the Cubs’ active roster together. Hendricks hurt his shoulder even before the Cubs acquired Wesneski from the Yankees at the trade deadline last year, and months before he made his MLB debut. Then this year, the Cubs optioned Wesneski to Triple-A before Hendricks wrapped up his rehab assignment in Iowa. 

On Tuesday, the Cubs recalled Wesneski and optioned reliever Michael Rucker. 

“We’re trying to get the most talented pitchers we can down there,” Ross said of the bullpen. “Stretching Rucker out consistently lately, him sucking down some innings for us, was, one, awesome — but just giving him a little bit of a break.”

Rucker threw two or more innings in each of his last three appearances but also allowed eight runs in that time. 

The Cubs see Wesneski, whose 93-mph fastball and sweeping slider are the most-used pitches in his arsenal, as a starter in the long run. But he’s come out of the bullpen before, both in the minors and in his first two major-league outings last year. Wesneski expects this stint in the bullpen to be less scripted.

“This could help me out long term,” said Wesneski, who has been working to trim his pregame start day routine. “I know, this sounds funny, like, ‘Hey, this could help you start.’ It actually does translate. You can start cutting stuff down and figure out, ‘I actually don’t need this, this and this. Why have I have been doing this for the last year?’” 

Routine is something Wesneski has asked Hendricks about. He said he’s asked why the veteran right-hander does certain things and how he structures his bullpen sessions. 

Wesneski has also absorbed lessons from a sequencing perspective by watching Hendricks. 

“More the ‘why’ is where I pick his brain,” Wesneski said. “Like, ‘Hey, why did you throw that pitch?’ ‘Oh, this guy swings like this, and so it matches well.’”

Wesneski had a different view Tuesday, watching from the bullpen. 

Hendricks didn’t throw harder than 88.5 mph, but he didn’t have to. He allowed five hits, all singles. He stuck to his strengths, establishing his fastball early and then leaning on his changeup. He said he didn’t have a good feel for his curveball, which is why he didn’t throw many, but that’s something he’ll work on locking in before his next start.

“I don’t have to really try and be anything different, is what it tells me,” Hendricks said.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Jameson Taillon shares the story of the text he sent to Liam Hendriks after his cancer diagnosis
The Cubs have problems, but David Ross isn’t one
Local boy makes good: Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly accounts for only run of Cubs’ win
Recent stretch of homers in five games in row a good sign for Cubs’ Christopher Morel
Marcus Stroman’s one-hit masterpiece leads Cubs past Rays 1-0
Reliever Codi Heuer ‘seems to be getting better every day’
The Latest
CORRECTION_Building_Collapse_Iowa.jpg
Nation/World
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Five residents are unaccounted for in the building that collapsed Sunday. One resident was found alive Monday. Authorities delay a planned demolition amid protest.
By SCOTT McFETRIDGE | Associated Press and Hannah Fingerhut | Associated Press
 
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women Sept. 6, 2017 in Corona, Calif. A California appeals court says Charles Manson follower Van Houten should be paroled. The appellate court’s Tuesday, May 30, 2023, decision reverses an earlier decision by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rejected her parole in 2020. His administration could appeal. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File) ORG XMIT: CAVAN201
News
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
Leslie Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Charles Manson and other followers kill Leno LaBianca, a grocer in Los Angeles, and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969.
By Christopher Weber | Associated Press and Amy Taxin | Associated Press
 
053023_Sky_at_Dream_Adam_Hagy_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
‘Disconnected’ Sky routed by Dream on the road
The Sky trailed by 15 points at the half and saw their deficit balloon to as many as 22 in the fourth quarter before falling 83-65 for their second loss of the season.
By Annie Costabile
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
4 wounded in Englewood shooting
A group of people standing on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street were fired upon by someone in a vehicle. Two are hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Romy Gonzalez homered and doubled for the White Sox against the Angels Tuesday night. (Getty Images)
White Sox defeat Angels 7-3
Gonzalez homers, doubles; Vaughn hits three-run double for White Sox
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 