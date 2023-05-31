The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs lose series finale 4-3 to Rays, fall inches short of sweeping best team in baseball

The series win represented a bounce back for the Cubs, who were swept by the Reds over the weekend.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs lose series finale 4-3 to Rays, fall inches short of sweeping best team in baseball
Manager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs visits the mound for a pitching change during the ninth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rays defeated the Cubs 4-3.

Manager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs visits the mound for a pitching change during the ninth inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Rays defeated the Cubs 4-3.

Getty

The Cubs came within inches of sweeping the Rays in a redemptive three-game set. They claimed a series win, but lost 4-3 on Wednesday. 

“I thought they did a really nice job against a really good team,” manager David Ross said of his players. “[The Rays’] slug finally showed up, and that’s what beat us today. But well-pitched series for us, well-fought hard-nosed baseball, good defense all over the place. Really proud of how we finished this homestand coming off what we did against Cincinnati.”

He was referring to the three losses the Cubs suffered at the hands of the Reds over the weekend, as Cincinnati jumped them in the division standings.

Then, the Cubs took the first two games against the Rays, who own the best record in MLB. 

On Wednesday, the Cubs battled back in the late innings and loaded the bases in the ninth. With two outs, catcher Yan Gomes stepped up to the plate, in his 1,000th career major-league game. 

He got ahead in the count, 3-0, watched a fastball pitch on the outer third of the plate and at the top of the zone. He started moving toward first base, but the pitch was called strike one. Then, Gomes fought off a couple inside fastballs before turning on a third and hitting it on a line to left field. 

“I thought he was going to walk us off there in his 1,000th game,” Ross said. “They were just playing in the right position.”

Left fielder Randy Arozarena sprinted into the corner to make the catch.

Slug showed up

The Cubs held the Rays to one run in the first two games of the series combined. First, right-hander Marcus Stroman limited them to one hit in a complete game shutout. Then, Kyle Hendricks surrendered just one run, and a bullpen trio of Julian Merryweather, Mark Leiter Jr. and Adbert Alzolay quieted their bats from there. 

Ross went back to the same trio on Wednesday, but Leiter uncharacteristically gave up two home runs. Leiter entered Wednesday with a 1.61 ERA. He’d only surrendered earned runs in one of his last 13 outings. But he gave up a game-tying two-run homer to Brandon Lowe in the seventh and a game-winning two-run shot to Jose Siri in the eighth. 

When Merryweather issued three walks in the ninth, Michael Fulmer came in to get the last out and keep it a scoreless inning. 

Next man up?

Cubs right-hander Hayden Wesneski made his first relief appearance of the season, replacing starter Justin Steele in the fourth inning, after the left-hander exited with tightness in his forearm. 

Wesneski tossed 3 ⅔ innings. The only run he was charged with was Manuel Margot, who he walked with two outs in the seventh before handing the ball over to Leiter. 

Ross said pulling Steele was “precautionary.” But if Steele does have to miss any starts with the injury, Wesneski is already lined up on his start day. Right-hander Javier Assad is also stretched out enough for a starter’s workload, Ross pointed out.

“There’s a lot of moving parts there, that we’ve got some coverage if we need to,” Ross said. “But I don’t think anybody’s sounding any alarms at the moment.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
A June assignment for all the Cubs: Just go ahead and be like Marcus Stroman
Cubs’ Justin Steele leaves start vs. Rays with left forearm tightness
Kyle Hendricks feeling ‘much more like myself’ in Cubs’ 2-1 win vs. Rays
Jameson Taillon shares the story of the text he sent to Liam Hendriks after his cancer diagnosis
The Cubs have problems, but David Ross isn’t one
Local boy makes good: Mike Tauchman’s sacrifice fly accounts for only run of Cubs’ win
The Latest
Aida “Bong” Pajarito (right), 80, who is originally from the Philippines and Taofeekat Olugbile, 37, from Nigeria, smile during a naturalization ceremony on Guaranteed Rate Field before the White Sox v.s. Los Angeles Angels game, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Twenty-four people from 17 different countries became U.S. citizens after being sworn in by Hon. Marvin E. Aspen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Immigration
New U.S. citizens sworn in at first naturalization ceremony at White Sox park
Two dozen people, ages 18 to 80, from 17 countries, were sworn in before the early afternoon game between the White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.
By Michael Loria
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Kyler Gordon ready to take giant leap in 2023
The Bears’ second-year cornerback is in a comfort zone after learning some tough lessons in an up-and-down rookie season. “I don’t have any of the ‘Where am I?’ like I did the first year,” he said. “I feel like I know where I’m at, what’s going on and where I fit.”
By Mark Potash
 
Lucas Giolito throws against the Angels Tuesday in Chicago. (AP)
With his White Sox future uncertain, Lucas Giolito living in the present
“The fortunate part of it is that none of that stuff is relevant until after the season is over,” Giolito said of his impending free-agent status.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
A June assignment for all the Cubs: Just go ahead and be like Marcus Stroman
No one on the team has more confidence — or fun — than Stroman, the undersized right-hander who sometimes looks like a kid out there.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_113752666.jpg
NASCAR in Chicago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. tests NASCAR Chicago Street Race track, assesses ‘challenges’ for drivers
The two-time Daytona 500 champion stopped by Chicago as other drivers offered ride-alongs on the track in an SUV. Earnhardt rated each bump, crest and imperfection.
By David Struett
 