The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs radio man Pat Hughes has a Hall of a speech coming up — and it’s already making him cry

Speaking about Mary and Vergil Hughes — Mom and Dad — will tug at his heartstrings the most.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs radio man Pat Hughes has a Hall of a speech coming up — and it’s already making him cry
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Pat Hughes after throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2003.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH — “Get it right. Don’t be hysterical. Don’t get into an octave where you lose control of your voice.”

That’s what Cubs radio man Pat Hughes kept telling himself during the 10th inning of Game 7 of the World Series in Cleveland in 2016, the biggest night of his career.

One month from today, on July 22 in Cooperstown, N.Y., Hughes will have a different self-directive on his mind: Try not to cry.

Hughes, 68, the 47th recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, has been tinkering with the Hall of Fame induction speech he’ll deliver at the Alice Busch Opera Theater a day before former players Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have their moments in the sun. His speech is pretty much written, but holding it to 10 or 15 minutes, as he has been asked to do, won’t be easy. Nor will expressing his thoughts without being overtaken by emotion be easy considering tears keep finding their way into his eyes when he fires up his laptop and ruminates on his words after games.

“I’m concerned that when I’m speaking, I’ll experience that,” he said. “I’m going to mention my parents.”

He’ll touch on broadcasting teammates Ron Santo, Ron Coomer and Harry Caray as well as his early influences in the business, many great moments along the way and, of course, his own family. But speaking on Mary and Vergil Hughes — Mom and Dad — will be what tugs at his heartstrings the most, he just knows it.

“They were both educators,” he said. “They were kind and gentle and they always stressed reading and learning and getting good grades, but they always encouraged athletic competition, too. My dad coached a bunch of our teams. My mom, she listened to me on the radio all the time. In my childhood home, she had a room in the back of the house where she did knitting and listened first to Ron Santo and me and then to Ron Coomer and me. She was very proud.”

Vergil died in 1994, two years before Hughes landed the Cubs job. Mary died a day after the 2020 season was canceled, a pandemic only beginning to rage.

“I wish they were both still alive,” Hughes said.

How pleased they surely would be to see their boy’s special day.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
So far, ‘Stro’ good: Cubs beat Pirates 4-0 as Marcus Stroman wins seventh straight start
Cubs ‘rookie’ Seiya Suzuki isn’t down on his luck despite hard-hit balls not dropping
Former Cubs pitcher George Frazier dies at age 68
Cubs beat Pirates 8-0 for eighth win in last 10 games
World Series talk in the Cubs’ clubhouse? You’d better believe it … sort of
Cody Bellinger still has chance to have one of Cubs’ best seasons by center fielder since 1961
The Latest
“Chicago is a great music hub, like with jazz, blues and gospel; house comes out of that tradition,” says Chicago House Music Festival and Conference organizer David Chavez.
Chicago House Music Festival and Conference celebrates the birth, evolution of hometown genre
House music has permeated the mainstream, thanks to artists such as Beyoncé and Drake, whose most recent albums paid tribute to the form.
By Andrew Davis | For the Sun-Times
 
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls weighing continuity over a roster restart as draft night nears
There’s been more smoke forming around the Bulls with the Thursday NBA Draft approaching, but will that turn into fire? With no draft assets in hand, executive Arturas Karnisovas has some tough decisions to make on the futures of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
By Joe Cowley
 
A mosquito on a person’s skin.
Well
Mosquito bites home remedies to soothe the itch, plus symptoms to worry about
The bites can be uncomfortable and itchy, but there are ways to provide relief with home remedies or over-the-counter products.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
Oyster mushrooms are one of many varieties grown in the U.S.&nbsp;
Eat Well
Much ado about mushrooms — a look at the myriad varieties of these fungi
Mushrooms are reported to have antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular-protective, antidiabetic, hepatoprotective, and anticancer properties.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Isaac Biggerstaff with the final big Chinook that clinched the victory in the inaugural Big Pond Brawl. Provided&nbsp;photo
Sports
Winning the Big Pond Brawl in a boat named for Walter of “On Golden Pond”
Matt Biggerstaff, his son Isaac and Will Somefield won the inaugural Big Pond Bawl on the Boston Whaler Walter.
By Dale Bowman
 