Saturday, July 29, 2023
Cubs vs. Cardinals delayed Saturday by storms

Thunder storms rolled through St. Louis on Saturday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Rain soaked Busch Stadium on Saturday afternoon. File photo.

Getty

ST. LOUIS — A downpour fell on Busch stadium Saturday afternoon, about two hours before the scheduled game time for the third game of a four-game series between the Cubs and Cardinals.

As the rain persisted and the radar showed continuing thunderstorms in the area, the teams announced a delay. They did not immediately set a new start time.

Entering the day, the Cubs led the series 2-2. The Cubs’ Jameson Taillon and Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright were scheduled to start.

