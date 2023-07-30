Cubs expected to add to roster, thanks to pre-trade deadline hot streak

ST. LOUIS – The Cubs’ 3-0 loss on Sunday didn’t put a damper on what they’ve achieved in the past two weeks.

It was only their second loss in 12 games. And they achieved the improbable: going on such a tear that the front office’s conversations turned to adding before the trade deadline Tuesday.

“As much as you try and block it out – we have been doing a great job of it and really focusing on what we do here,” said starter Kyle Hendricks, who held the Cardinals to three runs through seven innings Sunday, “but to not have to get these questions in another couple of days, and just questions about how the team is doing, how you’re feeling and how it’s going, that’s what we want to focus on.”

At least the tone of those trade deadlines have changed.

“We just love where we’re at,” Hendricks said, looking ahead to the last two months of the season. “We see we’re right in it, we’ve got the guys in this room that can get the job done. And that’s all we care about.”

After two straight deadlines of trading away major-league talent to teams with their sights on the playoffs, the Cubs are signaling that they’re reversing roles.

“The belief in the group and the fight, what you’re seeing in this moment of rolling off a lot of Ws in a row, you’re just seeing a fight and a mentality of a collective group that’s playing together,” Ross said before the game Sunday. “And we’re not playing perfect baseball, but there’s no wavering of how they compete. I think that’s a really powerful thing.”

The Cubs open a four-game series on Monday against the NL Central-leading Reds. The Cubs trail them in the standings by four games.

Morel flashes leather, extends streak

Cubs utility player Christopher Morel started in left field Sunday, giving Ian Happ a day off.

Morel, who hadn’t played in the outfield since July 1, bobbled the first hit that came to him, letting Cardinals leadoff hitter Lars Nootbar advance to second to open a one-run first inning. But Morel looked comfortable after that, making a pair of highlight reel-worthy defensive plays.

“You never have to worry about where his minds at, and the effort,” Ross said.

In the fourth inning, the Cardinals’ Andrew Knizner hit a single to the left-field fence. Morel played it off the wall, making a bare-handed grab and firing to his cutoff man to throw out Knizner trying to advance to second.

The next inning, Morel tracked Nolan Arenado’s fly ball into foul territory and toppled into the stands after making the catch.

“It was hot out there, he had ice and his hat when I came in to check him,” Ross said. “I don’t know if that was somebody’s Coca Cola that spilled in his hat or what. But he’s going to give it his all and made some really nice plays.”

At the plate, Morel extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the second inning. It was one of only four Cubs hits off Cardinals starter Steven Matz in six innings Sunday.

Gomes stays hot

Catcher Yan Gomes was the only Cubs to log multiple hits Saturday. He is on an eight-game hitting streak, batting 9/26 in that time with five doubles and a home run. That’s more doubles than he hit in the rest of his season combined (four), although he also had a two-triple game against the Cardinals a week and a half ago.

