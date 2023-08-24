The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Reliever Keegan Thompson rejoins Cubs ahead of Pirates series

The Cubs recalled Thompson and optioned Michael Rucker to Triple-A on Thursday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
PITTSBURGH – Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson is back with the Cubs for the first time in over three months. The team recalled him from Triple-A on Thursday before the series opener against the Pirates. 

“It’s really cool,” Thompson said of rejoining the team in the midst of a playoff push. “It’s been fun to watch the guys go on the streak that they’ve had. And so it’s nice to be back up here and hopefully be a part of that.”

Entering spring training, the Cubs expected Thompson to be a big piece of their bullpen throughout the season. But he didn’t look quite like himself from the beginning. And his walk rate climbed uncharacteristically high. So, the Cubs sent him to Triple-A to reset. 

“The reports have been getting better and better each time as we check with our guys,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said of the timing of Thompson’s call-up “And, candidly, we’ve got a tired bullpen. We’ve played way too many close games, both winning and losing, and it’s definitely taken a toll.”

Expect movement in the last couple spots in the bullpen over the last month of the season. The Cubs optioned Michael Rucker to Triple-A to make room for Thompson. They’re moving Drew Smyly from the rotation to the bullpen. And expanded September rosters will give them an extra spot for a pitcher. 

“It wasn’t one specific thing,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said of what the Cubs wanted Thompson to work on in Triple-A. “There were mechanical things we wanted to work on, there was the mental-side of stuff we wanted to work on, there was the execution/pitch usage side. … Sometimes you take guys out of this environment, you put them in a less stressful environment, you’re able to work on those a lot quicker.”

The process, however, wasn’t quick for a variety of reasons.

Triple-A, which is using the automated ball-strikes system, presented a new challenge. Pitchers across the league have gone through an adjustment period with the smaller strike zone. 

“I was struggling throwing strikes up here to begin with,” Thompson said when asked about ABS. “That was one of the reasons why I got sent down. And then with the smaller strike zone, struggled with that as well. And so a little bit of adjustment, but overall, it was definitely interesting.”

Thompson was in Triple-A for about three weeks before he landed on the injured list with a back issue. He returned in late July.

Over Thompson’s last four outings, he’s settled in to allow just two runs and issue one walk in 8 1/3 innings.

Both manager David Ross and Hottovy commended Thompson for the weight he put on over the past few months. A lot of Thompson’s work in spring focussed on generating more power out of his back leg. 

“Strength and stability a lot of times go hand in hand,” Hottovy said. “The stronger you are, the more able you’re going to be to hold your delivery and to make the adjustments you need. When you loosen that strength, you might be able to repeat a few times, but if fatigue sets in, if you start pitching a lot, then that stability, that consistency in delivery kind of take a backseat at times.”

Burdi slowed 

The Cubs sent relievers Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) and Nick Burdi (appendectomy) to Triple-A Iowa on rehab assignment in recent weeks. But while Boxberger has been progressing, Burdi’s rehab has been paused while he undergoes further evaluation.

