Cubs comeback vs. Rockies falls short in 6-4 loss

DENVER — It was clear in the Cubs’ 6-4 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday that the bullpen is still figuring out how to adjust to the loss of closer Adbert Alzolay (strained right forearm), who landed on the 15-day IL Monday.

Cubs starter Javier Assad battled traffic on the bases all game. He’d already thrown 79 pitches one out into the fourth inning. He left after giving up a two-run dingle to the Rockies’ Kris Bryant, with the game tied up at two runs apiece.

The bullpen’s performance was a mixed bag. Rookie left-hander Luke Little replaced Assad. He allowed a hit, issued a walk, and let two inherited runners score. In the sixth and seventh innings, rookie right-hander Daniel Palencia gave up a total of two runs, including a solo homer by Bryant.

The Cubs also got clean innings from veteran Brad Boxberger and rookie Hayden Wesneski.

They got their early lead with a string of hits in the second inning. Dansby Swanson led off with a triple. Seiya Suzuki drove him in with a single up the middle. Then, Pete-Crow-Armstrong logged his first major-league RBI with a sharp comebacker for a run-scoring fielder’s choice.

In a back-and-forth game, Suzuki hit a game-tying two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Down two runs in the ninth inning, they made a last-ditch effort at a comeback. With two outs, Nick Madrigal was hit by a pitch, and Christopher Morel drew a seven-pitch walk. Fans rose to their feet in the lower bowl as Nico Hoerner stepped up to the plate. He struck out looking on a slider low in the strike zone.