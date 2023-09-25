‘Keep this momentum going’: Analyzing the Cubs’ potential path to the postseason

In the Cubs’ last home game of the regular season, their fans got to sing “Go Cubs Go” twice.

The crowd’s cheers and the bouncy tune swelled after Cody Bellinger scooped up a ground ball and stepped on first base for what looked like the final out of the game. Both died down when a review showed it was a foul ball – and then broke out again when Julian Merryweather struck out the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon to secure a 4-3 victory Sunday and complete a three-game series sweep.

The swings from hope, to disappointment, to renewed jubilation mirrored the past few weeks of the Cubs’ season.

“Just nice to go out on a high note,” manager David Ross said after the game, “give these fans something to cheer about, and get off to the road trip and try to keep this momentum going.”

The Cubs salvaged the homestand with that sweep, making up for a sloppy series loss to the Pirates. Now for the homestretch: six games on the road split between Atlanta and Milwaukee, with a National League Wild Card spot on the line.

The Cubs still technically haven’t been eliminated from the National League Central race. But sitting six games back of the division-leading Brewers, the Cubs are far more likely to claim a postseason berth through the Wild Card. The Cubs entered Monday in the third and final NL Wild Card spot, trailing the Diamondbacks by half of a game and up one game on the Marlins.

On paper, the Cubs have the toughest schedule remaining of the trio. Sure, the Diamondbacks play the Astros, who are in their own playoff chase, to finish the season. But first, Arizona takes on the imploding White Sox. The Marlins wrap up the regular season against two teams that are already out of the playoff picture – the Mets and Pirates.

Oh, and don’t forget the Reds, who are just 2 ½ games behind the Cubs. Then there are the Padres and Giants, both five games back entering Monday, whose playoff hopes are a long shot but still alive.

“We really like our position and where we’re at right now,” corner infielder Patrick Wisdom said. “We have a great group in here. We’re all pulling for one another, which is really fun to be a part of. Going out there each and every day with this group and keeping it game to game has been really crucial for us.”

There are a couple factors working in the Cubs’ favor as they continue to go game to game.

The Cubs are set up to miss the most formidable pitchers in the Braves’ rotation. Atlanta put Max Fried and Charlie Morton on the injured list this weekend with finger ailments. And NL CY candidate Spencer Strider pitched the second game of the Braves’ doubleheader on Sunday.

Bryce Elder, the Braves’ starter Tuesday, has a Top-10 ERA (3.63) among qualified National League pitchers, but he struggled against the Cubs when he faced them in August to the tune of seven runs (five earned runs) in 4 1/3 innings. The rest of Atlanta’s probable starters are listed as “TBA.”

For the Cubs’ part, they’ve adjusted their rotation to maximize matchups. Veteran Kyle Hendricks struggled against the Braves (seven earned runs in four innings), the best offense in baseball, last month as much as Elder did against the Cubs. But Hendricks won’t be starting in Atlanta. Instead, the Cubs lined up their own Cy Young candidate, Justin Steele, and two pitchers the Braves have yet to see this season, Jameson Taillon and Marcus Stroman.

If Hendricks pitches in Milwaukee on Friday or Saturday, he still could start Game 2 or 3 of a possible Wild Card series on regular rest.

The Brewers have already clinched their playoff spot, and likely will have secured the division title by the time the Cubs face them. So, they’ll be lining up their best pitchers for the postseason. That means the Cubs will miss Corbin Burnes in the final series of the regular season, and Brewers manager Craig Counsell may have a quicker hook for his starters.

“If we’re able to take care of our own business, I think we’re in a really good spot,” lefty Jordan Wicks said after his quality start Sunday. “That’s how we look at it as a team. And that’s how we’re going to continue to look at it, is just focusing on us and taking care of our own business.”

CUBS AT BRAVES

Tuesday: Justin Steele (16-5, 3.00) vs. Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.63), 6:20 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Wednesday: Jameson Taillon (8-10, 5.05) vs. TBA, 6:20 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Thursday: Marcus Stroman (10-8, 3.88) vs. TBA, 6:20 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.