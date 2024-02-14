Cubs still involved in free agent market as spring training opens

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins are still working the phones, even as pitchers and catchers went through their first official spring training workout Wednesday.

“I think the closer’s definitely warming up at this point,” Hoyer said when asked to describe this stage of the offseason.

During Cubs Convention last month, he said on ESPN 1000 that they were in the fourth or fifth inning of the offseason. The later innings, so to speak, brought the signing of veteran reliever Héctor Neris, adding experience and depth to the back end of the bullpen. But the Cubs are going to need a hot bat to pull off an offseason victory.

“There's a lot of good free agents out there,” Hoyer said. “Certainly, it's been a really late-evolving offseason. And so every day, we're in contact with different free agents. And we may well add one or more players to the roster. But at this point, as we sit down and think about it, it is February 14, it is Day 1 of spring training, and we're trying to focus on the guys who are here.”

Nice try. Hoyer would still have to field questions about one of those good free agents in particular, center fielder Cody Bellinger. Again.

“I've said dozens of times I think at this point, I have nothing but admiration for him,” Hoyer said.

Free agent negotiations are all about leverage. At this point in the season, the calendar becomes part of the equation. Bellinger’s agent Scott Boras – who also represents top free agents Matt Chapman, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery – has shown a willingness to carry talks deep into spring training. So, it’s hard to say when Bellinger will make his final decision.

“He was just such a great friend, great teammate, great clubhouse presence for us,” lefty Justin Steele said. “And obviously what he did on the field was really special. But I would say pretty much everyone that played with him last year, it's a widely known consensus that we would like to play with him again.”

Day 1

Wednesday also marked Craig Counsell’s first day running Cubs spring training. But he’s game-planned against this group plenty from the Brewers’ side of the field.

“I was just talking to Justin Steele about not understanding how the Brewers couldn't score against you. And I liked that he's got the facial hair back.”

Steele shaved for his wedding this offseason and was still clean-cut at Cubs Convention. Counsell joked that he liked the rougher look better.

“I don't like haircuts, and I don’t like shaving, really,” a whiskered Steele said Wednesday. “So it'll be no problem.”

The familiarity from the opposing dugout could be beneficial in a more technical way as well.

“It'll be important for all of us to go have a conversation of what he saw and what he thought I could have been better at,” catcher Yan Gomes said. “But then at the same time, he's one of us now.”

Bullpen work

New Cubs starter Shota Imanaga drew a crowd for his bullpen Wednesday. In the first group, he was joined by Adbert Alzolay, Mark Leiter Jr. and Hayden Wesneski. The second group included Javier Assad, Julian Merryweather, Keegan Thompson and Bailey Horn.

