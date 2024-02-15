Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks ‘loves’ Craig Counsell’s message as spring training begins

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs manager Craig Counsell was clear in his news conference to kick off spring training that he wouldn’t be making any earth-shattering speeches. Those grace movie screens but are “a big misconception” in the real sports world, the way he sees it.

His conversations with pitchers and catchers have nevertheless struck a chord.

“Just love the message that’s coming across,” veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks said Thursday. “It's just simple, but we're all in it together with one goal, basically, and very intent-based with our work.”

Reliever Julian Merryweather told the Sun-Times that he likes Counsell’s energy.

“Very calm, confident,” Merryweather said. “Very direct with you. If you're asking questions, he'll give you honest responses, which I appreciate. And seems like everything is going to be off to a great start this year with how he’s going to use the bullpen and form that group. And we're all really excited to roll out the troops.”

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy has been impressed by Counsell’s attention to detail.

“He's on top of a lot of things,” Hottovy said. “And he can jump between conversations. You could be having a pitching conversation that he's got something on, and then right next to you there’s a hitting conversation going on, and he's right in that.”

Healthy Hendricks

Hendricks threw a bullpen on Thursday and is already scheduled for live batting practice Saturday. He’s planning on throwing to batters twice before jumping into game action.

This schedule is a welcome change for Hendricks after last season, when he was still working up to throwing off a mound at this point in spring training because of a shoulder injury the previous year.

“I want to be really ready to go by that first game when I get out there,” he said. “I tend to be a little bit of a slow starter, so I really want to take advantage of these spring games, really get into game mode.”

Hendricks was in a group with Jameson Taillon, Luke Little and Edwin Escobar on Thursday. Justin Steele, Jordan Wicks and Caleb Kilian followed them in the bullpen.

When asked if everyone showed up to camp healthy and on schedule, Counsell said no issues had popped up.

“Just the nature of getting guys ready, we're always going to go a little slower with some guys, a little a little faster with others," he said. "But nobody's opening day is impacted at all right now.”

Many position players reported to camp early, but the first full squad workout is set for next Monday.

Quotable

“You get punched, so to speak, in this game as a young player. And getting back up and making that adjustment so that you win that matchup the next time, or you win that moment … the next time is kind of what being a major league baseball player is about.” – Craig Counsell

This and that