Cubs’ Craig Counsell: Christopher Morel will begin spring training at third base

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s spring training plan for Christopher Morel begins at third base.

The question of where in the field to play Morel has been a point of interest for all of his young MLB career. In two years in the big-leagues, Morel has played every position but first base, pitcher and catcher. And playing in the Dominican Winter League this offseason, he worked out at first base. The Cubs even sent over coaches to oversee his early work. Last season he primarily served as the designated hitter.

“Christopher's done so much with the bat that it's our job to figure out the best way to deploy it,” Counsell said Saturday.

Counsell has spoken highly of Morel’s versatility – and defensive versatility in general. But consistency will take precedence, at least at the start of spring training.

“To say he can play a lot of positions, yes,” Counsell said. “We have to play them at a certain level that makes sense for the bat to be in there, right? And it is harder to play multiple positions, no question about it.”

Morel has made highlight-worthy plays all around the field, showing off his strong arm in the outfield or his range and athleticism in the infield. But without consistency, he’s looked rushed at times, soaring a routine throw to first base or taking an inefficient route to a fly ball.

“My idea to start a camp is to focus mainly at third base,” Counsell said. “Let's see where we're at, let's evaluate that as we go. But let's give him a chance at third base, and let's give him some consistency at third base, see where we're at roster-wise at some point in camp, and then go forward from there.”

