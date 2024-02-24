Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom tried out a new winter program for the 2024 season

SCOTTSDALE – The video of Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom going through his Driveline Baseball assessment made its rounds through the group chat.

In order to collect motion capture data, Driveline will have players either hit or pitch in their compression shorts, with nodes stuck all over their bodies. And the player development organization puts out some of those videos on social media.

“I’m glad to provide some entertainment,” Wisdom told the Sun-Times, laughing.

Left-handed pitcher Drew Smyly, who went to Driveline in Arizona this winter, was spared the same fate.

“I told them, you can post videos of me throwing plyo balls [fully clothed,]” Smyly said. “I don’t want this going out.”

Wisdom spends his offseasons in the Seattle area, where Driveline is based. But before committing to it, he went in to watch other players undergo their assessments. This was his first winter working out there.

“I found out some good things and implemented them into my work,” Wisdom said. “And I feel like I'm in a really good spot and coming into camp.”

He got a better picture of how he was rotating in his swing. And he picked up some cues to help him stay in his legs and back hip more.

“There's so many ways to skin a cat, and so many ways to hit,” Wisdom said. “And so you can take a lot of nuggets from so many different areas and make it your own.”

Wisdom got the Cubs’ Cactus League opener Friday off, but he started at first base Saturday in the Cubs’ 8-4 win against the Giants. In his second at-bat, he hit a line drive to center field for an RBI double.

Arkansas roots

Growing up, Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks followed Smyly’s career because he was a left-handed pitcher who grew up 30 minutes from Wicks’ home town in Arkansas.

“I looked up to him because he made it out of our area,” Wicks told the Sun-Times. “And so, it’s so cool for me to just sit here and be able to be in camp with him and watch him go about his business. Just the utmost respect for Drew and what he does.”

This spring, Wicks, 24, and Smyly, 34, are both in the mix for the fifth rotation spot.

“I just want to win, especially this late in my career,” Smyly said. “Everything’s more fun when you win. So, it’s not about my job, his job. I hope he pitches great this year. I hope we all do. We have a lot of really good talent on this team, a lot of really young talent that's going to help us a lot. So if there's any way I can help them, that'll be great.”

Introduction to Sloan

Infielder Matt Shaw, who the Cubs drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft, has made two Cactus League starts at second base to begin spring training. He got his first taste of spring training games at Sloan Park on Saturday.

“it's so much fun to be in that environment,” he said. “It really, at least for me, feels like a real game, a season game. Everyone's so invested. It’s really cool.”

Cubs 8, Giants 4



Cubs starter Drew Smyly threw two hitless innings in his first start of spring training. He issued two walks.

Outfield prospect Brennen Davis went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. With Davis’ injury history, manager Craig Counsell has said spring training for Davis will be about providing a good “foundation of health” for the minor-league season. But Counsell didn’t rule out a mid-season call-up if all goes well.

Infielders David Bote and Chase Strumph also homered. The Cubs have scored eight runs in each of their first two spring training games.

On deck: Padres at Cubs, 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Mesa, Marquee, Randy Vásquez vs. Javier Assad.

— Maddie Lee

