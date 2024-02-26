Cody Bellinger’s signing gives Cubs the offseason splash they needed

SURPRISE, Ariz. – After the Cubs shored up their rotation and bullpen, the success of their offseason practically hinged on Cody Bellinger.

The front office never would have put it like that. There were other ways for the Cubs to supplement their offense.

The players had turned their focus to the group already in camp, and the potential for internal growth.

But for the outside world to clearly see an improved roster, the Cubs almost had to re-sign Bellinger.

Bellinger’s three-year, $80 million contract is expected to become official in the coming days. Before the team can hold a press conference to re-introduce Bellinger, they need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

“The impact that he had on our group last year from a personality standpoint, from a versatility standpoint, and obviously his ability to produce at a high level, really made our team, and put ourselves in position to have some success last year,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “And that's something that we've been looking forward to being able to get back.”

The short deal, with opt outs after the first and second years, also leaves room in the coming years for prospects like center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and first baseman Michael Busch to eventually seize everyday roles.

“I think it's a great deal for both sides,” veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks said. “Belli gets the [average annual value] on there, but he has his opt outs also each year. And with the staple that we have here coming up, you see all the young guys and all the potential we have.

“I see a lot of it on the pitching side, just because that's where I try and focus, but I’ve got to face a lot of these young hitters in my [live batting practice sessions], so I see a lot of that too, man. They're all going to be up there one day, and it's probably going to happen sooner rather than later. We have so many options, and that's just what you have to have in the game today.”

The timing of the Cubs’ moves this winter inspired a lot of hand wringing. They were the last club to make a major-league acquisition. And for the first week and a half of spring training, they still had yet to replace Bellinger’s offensive production.

In the end, the Cubs’ patient approach paid off. They signed lefty Shota Imanaga to strengthen their rotation. They signed veteran Héctor Neris to bolster their bullpen. They traded for infielder Michael Busch and right-hander Yency Almonte to fill a hole at first base and deepen the bullpen.

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer was up front about the Cubs’ interest in bringing back Bellinger from the beginning. Finally this past weekend, the reunion came together.

“They've definitely given us a roster that's very strong and both has capitalized on the ability to add from the outside, as well as improve internally,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said. “And that's a nice combination. To have youth as well as veterans, I just feel like we're in a bit of a sweet spot in that way, to where we have a clubhouse it's gonna be really motivated but also has done it a little bit.”

The Cubs made their first real push out of rebuild mode last year. Powered by Bellinger’s bounce-back season, they outperformed projections and came one game shy of a postseason berth. The question became, was it a failed season without a trip to the playoffs.

This year, the answer is clear.

“I just want to commend them for what they've done, not only this offseason, but throughout the last few years, and what they've been able to build,” Swanson said of the front office. “Now it's time to make all that work prove worthwhile.”

