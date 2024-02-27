Cubs make Cody Bellinger’s three-year deal official

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs made Cody Bellinger’s three-year deal official Tuesday evening. They did not announce the terms of the contract, but according to sources, it’s worth $80 million and includes opt outs after the first and second years.

The two sides agreed to terms earlier this week, but they had to check off items like Bellinger undergoing his physical, and the Cubs opening a 40-man roster spot, before making the announcement.

Tuesday morning, the Cubs traded left-hander Bailey Horn to the White Sox for minor-league pitcher Matt Thompson, making room on the roster.

Horn returned to the organization that drafted him in 2020. The White Sox dealt him to the North Side at the trade deadline the next year, for reliever Ryan Tepera. He rose to Triple-A last year, and the Cubs put him on the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

The Cubs needed to remove someone from the roster, but exposing a player to waivers would come with the risk of losing him for nothing. In Thompson, the Cubs are bringing in a 23-year-old pitcher who posted a 4.85 ERA in 27 starts in Double-A last year.

The Cubs are unlikely to make any more major additions before opening day. They’ve already strengthened their starting pitching, bullpen, and now offense. With those acquisitions, the Cubs are hovering right around the first Competitive Balance Tax threshold. But they could still add at the trade deadline.

Bellinger is expected in Cubs camp Wednesday.

Hendricks on the mound

Veteran Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks made his 2024 Cactus League debut on Tuesday. In two innings, he allowed a hit and a run. He also issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

“I want to be really ready to go by that first game when I get out there,” Hendricks said earlier this spring. “I tend to be a little bit of a slow starter, so I really want to take advantage of the spring games, really get into game mode.”

What did that mean for his approach to his start Tuesday? It was mostly a change in mindset.

“Before, I’m maybe feeling my way through it; I go in there with a plan of something specific I do want to work on, and I hammer it too much, almost,” he said. “So, pick a spot where I want to work on something, but then pick other spots where I'm attacking the hitter, putting together an at bat and getting a guy out.”

Division rivalry

Hendricks’ first spring training game happened to be against the Reds, a youthful, up-and-comer in the National League Central.

“Start 1, right into the division,” Hendricks said. “I told [pitching coach Tommy Hottovy,] ‘Here we go, regular season.’”

The Cubs face NL Central opponents in back-to-back games. They take on the Brewers Tuesday, in skipper Craig Counsell’s first game against the team he managed for nine seasons.

Cubs 6, Reds 6

The Cubs rallied back from six runs down to force a tie against the Reds on Tuesday. The Cubs (3-2) snapped their two-game scoreless streak. They rallied for four runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth.

It was a big day for the Cubs bullpen, with veterans and established high-leverage arms entering the game. Starter Kyle Hendricks was followed by Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather, Carl Edwards Jr., José Cuas and Mark Leiter Jr.

Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two doubles in three at-bats.

Prospects James Triantos and Matt Shaw led the team with two RBI each.

Infield prospect Luis Vázauez got in a collision at second base, trying to put down a tag. He was holding his wrist after the play, but he stayed in the game.

On deck: Cubs at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix, Marquee, Jordan Wicks vs. Rob Zastryzny.

— Maddie Lee

