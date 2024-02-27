The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs make Cody Bellinger’s three-year deal official

To clear a spot for Bellinger on the 40-man roster, the Cubs traded left-hander Bailey Horn to the White Sox for minor-league pitcher Matt Thompson.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs make Cody Bellinger’s three-year deal official
Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger watches his home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, July 7, 2023, in New York. Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.

Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger watches his home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, July 7, 2023, in New York. Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.

AP Photos

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs made Cody Bellinger’s three-year deal official Tuesday evening. They did not announce the terms of the contract, but according to sources, it’s worth $80 million and includes opt outs after the first and second years.

The two sides agreed to terms earlier this week, but they had to check off items like Bellinger undergoing his physical, and the Cubs opening a 40-man roster spot, before making the announcement.

Tuesday morning, the Cubs traded left-hander Bailey Horn to the White Sox for minor-league pitcher Matt Thompson, making room on the roster.

Horn returned to the organization that drafted him in 2020. The White Sox dealt him to the North Side at the trade deadline the next year, for reliever Ryan Tepera. He rose to Triple-A last year, and the Cubs put him on the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

The Cubs needed to remove someone from the roster, but exposing a player to waivers would come with the risk of losing him for nothing. In Thompson, the Cubs are bringing in a 23-year-old pitcher who posted a 4.85 ERA in 27 starts in Double-A last year.

The Cubs are unlikely to make any more major additions before opening day. They’ve already strengthened their starting pitching, bullpen, and now offense. With those acquisitions, the Cubs are hovering right around the first Competitive Balance Tax threshold. But they could still add at the trade deadline.

Bellinger is expected in Cubs camp Wednesday.

Hendricks on the mound

Veteran Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks made his 2024 Cactus League debut on Tuesday. In two innings, he allowed a hit and a run. He also issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

“I want to be really ready to go by that first game when I get out there,” Hendricks said earlier this spring. “I tend to be a little bit of a slow starter, so I really want to take advantage of the spring games, really get into game mode.”

What did that mean for his approach to his start Tuesday? It was mostly a change in mindset.

“Before, I’m maybe feeling my way through it; I go in there with a plan of something specific I do want to work on, and I hammer it too much, almost,” he said. “So, pick a spot where I want to work on something, but then pick other spots where I'm attacking the hitter, putting together an at bat and getting a guy out.”

Division rivalry

Hendricks’ first spring training game happened to be against the Reds, a youthful, up-and-comer in the National League Central.

“Start 1, right into the division,” Hendricks said. “I told [pitching coach Tommy Hottovy,] ‘Here we go, regular season.’”

The Cubs face NL Central opponents in back-to-back games. They take on the Brewers Tuesday, in skipper Craig Counsell’s first game against the team he managed for nine seasons.

Cubs 6, Reds 6

  • The Cubs rallied back from six runs down to force a tie against the Reds on Tuesday. The Cubs (3-2) snapped their two-game scoreless streak. They rallied for four runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth.
  • It was a big day for the Cubs bullpen, with veterans and established high-leverage arms entering the game. Starter Kyle Hendricks was followed by Adbert Alzolay, Julian Merryweather, Carl Edwards Jr., José Cuas and Mark Leiter Jr.
  • Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit two doubles in three at-bats.
  • Prospects James Triantos and Matt Shaw led the team with two RBI each.
  • Infield prospect Luis Vázauez got in a collision at second base, trying to put down a tag. He was holding his wrist after the play, but he stayed in the game.
  • On deck: Cubs at Brewers, 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix, Marquee, Jordan Wicks vs. Rob Zastryzny.

— Maddie Lee

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
White Sox lose Jesse Scholtens to UCL tear, acquire lefty Bailey Horn in trade with Cubs
Cody Bellinger’s signing gives Cubs the offseason splash they needed
Cubs’ Dominic Smith, David Peralta working up to Cactus League debuts
How Cody Bellinger’s addition will affect position battles and roster decisions
Cubs players react to Cody Bellinger’s return: ‘He’s one of us’
Cody Bellinger returning to Cubs, agrees to three-year, $80 million deal
The Latest
White Sox ace Dylan Cease.
White Sox
White Sox’ Dylan Cease calmly stays in trade-talk limbo: “I’m just a player, man”
White Sox ace to make first Cactus League start Saturday
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
People wait in long lines to use the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Naperville in June. All Illinois facilities will shut down in early January due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
News
Secretary Alexi Giannoulias backs bill for digital driver’s licenses and IDs in Illinois
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Kam Buckner and Sen. Michael Hastings, would allow Illinoisans to put electronic versions of their driver‘s licenses and IDs on their phones.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Screenshot 2024-02-23 at 8.13.54 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Familiares recuerdan a guardia de seguridad que fue baleado en una tienda de dólar en el lado sur
El guardia de seguridad fue asesinado el viernes en un Family Dollar en el barrio de Austin donde trabajaba.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Northwestern Bienen School of Music, near 70 Arts Circle Drive, is a blocky building with cantilevered levels surrounded by green lawn and other landscaping.
La Voz Chicago
Comunidad de la Universidad Northwestern conmocionada tras disparos del domingo: ‘Nada de esto es normal’
Poco después de las 11 p.m., la universidad dijo que la policía estaba en el lugar investigando informes de una amenaza activa. Alrededor de las 11:44 p.m., la policía emitió un comunicado, diciendo que nadie había sido baleado.
By Violet Miller and Phyllis Cha
 
COPA footage Winchester
Crime
Chicago cop responding to ShotSpotter alert opened fire on boy lighting fireworks, oversight agency says
Chicago police initially claimed officers were fired upon by a man, but the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released information Tuesday indicating the person involved was a child and did not shoot at police.
By Sophie Sherry
 