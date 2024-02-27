The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
White Sox Sports Cubs

White Sox lose Jesse Scholtens to UCL tear, acquire lefty Bailey Horn in trade with Cubs

The Sox send righty prospect Matthew Thompson to the North Side.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen and Maddie Lee
   
SHARE White Sox lose Jesse Scholtens to UCL tear, acquire lefty Bailey Horn in trade with Cubs
The White Sox' Jesse Scholtens is having Tommy John surgery Friday, ending his season.

The White Sox’ Jesse Scholtens is having Tommy John surgery Friday, ending his season.

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The White Sox and Cubs made a swap of minor league pitchers Tuesday. The Sox acquired left-hander Bailey Horn, and the Cubs are getting righty Matthew Thompson.

Meanwhile, the Sox announced that right-hander Jesse Scholtens, who made 11 starts last season, will have Tommy John surgery Friday, making room on the 40-man roster for Horn.

Scholtens was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

For the Cubs, the move cleared a 40-man roster spot for Cody Bellinger, who the Cubs are signing to a three-year, $80 million deal, per sources. The team had not yet officially announced Bellinger’s signing as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Cubs originally acquired Horn from the Sox for reliever Ryan Tepera at the 2021 trade deadline.

Horn transitioned into the bullpen full time. And last season he climbed to Triple-A, where he posted a 4.58 ERA in 39 appearances.

The Cubs added Horn to the 40-man roster this past offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Horn, 26, combined to go 7-3 with a 4.21 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 45 relief appearances covering 53 innings last season between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa. Lefties batted .156 against him. Baseball America ranked him as the No. 28 prospect in the Cubs system entering the season.

Horn is 11-9 with a 4.20 ERA over three minor-league seasons in the Cubs (2021-23) and White Sox (2021) organizations. The Sox drafted him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of Auburn.

Thompson, 23, is a former second-round draft pick of the Sox who is 12-31 with a 5.09 ERA over four seasons in the Sox system.

Scholtens was 1-9 with a 5.29 ERA in 26 appearances for the Sox last season.

"Any time you can pick up a left-handed pitcher with some ability, you try to do it," manager Pedro Grifol said. "He just adds value to the organization, competition. Left-handed pitchers are hard to find.

"It’s another indication of how this front office is working. They’re on the hunt for 26 guys that can go to Chicago and on the hunt for 40 guys that can help us win."

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
It’s time to stop the stadium money train
Nick Nastrini ahead of schedule, off to good start with White Sox
Jose DeLeon, former White Sox and Cardinals pitcher, dies at 63
Trade surprised new White Sox OF Dominic Fletcher, who knows it was probably for the best
Gov. Pritzker ‘reluctant’ to ask taxpayers to subsidize new White Sox stadium in South Loop
Solar eclipse aligned for White Sox at Guardians home opener
The Latest
Ella French with her two Bichon Frise dogs — Sonny (left) and Boz — while she lived at home with her mother Elizabeth French before joining the Chicago Police Department. She referred to the dogs as “her brothers.”
Crime
Tears and shock as jurors view last moments of Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s life
“I’m sorry you will have to see and hear the things you are going to have to see and hear in this trial,” a prosecutor warned jurors in his opening statement as the trial began for Emonte Morgan, 23.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
_3_TAYLORSWIFT_060323_16.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago’s latest Taylor Swift pop-up bar features karaoke, braceletmaking
Bourbon on Division is offering Swifties an interactive night out during their limited-edition March pop-up in Wicker Park.
By Katie Anthony
 
State Rep. Mary E. Flowers.
Elections
Following unions’ lead, lllinois House Speaker Chris Welch directs $560K to effort to oust Rep. Mary Flowers
Unions have already contributed more than $500,000 to support Rep. Mary Flowers’ opponent, Michael Crawford in the 31st District Illinois House Democratic primary March 19.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
State Sen. Terry Link
Chicago corruption trials
Feds say ex-state Sen. Terry Link deserves probation after helping uncover bribery scheme
A 10-page memo Tuesday offered few new details about Link’s cooperation or crime, but it showed the value of Link’s undercover work to the feds.
By Jon Seidel
 
Ford employees at the automaker's Chicago Assembly Plant in 1964.
Columnists
A century of Ford cars made at Torrence Avenue
Chicago Assembly Plant began making the Model T in 1924, now makes Explorers.
 