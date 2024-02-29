The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger quickly progresses to live BP

Manager Craig Counsell provided an expected timeline for Bellinger’s first 2024 spring training game.

By  Maddie Lee
   
MESA, Ariz. – In Cody Bellinger’s second official day in Cubs spring training camp, he was already facing live pitching.

Bellinger had two at-bats of live batting practice against reliever Keegan Thompson before the Cubs’ 10-9 loss to the Rockies on Thursday. Dominic Smith, who had hamate fracture surgery in January, also had two at-bats. And prospect Matt Shaw took one at-bat against Thompson, wrapping up the session with a right-handed hitter.

Manager Craig Counsell estimated Bellinger would need a seven- to 10-day ramp up before getting in a spring training game.

At Bellinger’s re-introductory press conference Wednesday, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said that with Bellinger’s addition, he didn’t expect any more major acquisitions for the Cubs this spring. They'd likely take this group into the season.

“Obviously, we're never going to stop looking,” Hoyer said. “So, I’d never put a final nail in that, because things come up all the time – trades free agents. But it's the 28th of February, so that's the expectation.”

Minutes earlier, Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, was asked if he had any more introductory news conferences scheduled for the next few days. He also represents free agents Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Matt Chapman, three of the top players still available.

Boras leaned across the table to look at Hoyer, getting a laugh from the audience.

“I’ll have to wait for more Cubs signature moves,” he said.

Davis in concussion protocol

Outfield prospect Brennen Davis is in concussion protocol after being hit by a pitch in the Cubs’ game against the Reds on Tuesday.

Counsell said Davis experienced some concussion symptoms early in the workout Wednesday, and he altered the team.

“We're hopeful this is mild, so not gonna miss a lot of time here,” Counsell said.

At Cactus League media day last week, Counsell has described building a “foundation of health” as a priority for Davis this spring.

“I look at Brennen as, we're going to play you in Spring training, we're going to give you a good foundation so that we can give you a jumping board for a good minor league season,” Counsell said. “And then, do something special, and make us think about what's going on.”

Davis was expected to debut back in 2022, but he underwent back surgery that June. Then last season he underwent a sports hernia procedure.

“Super ready for a fresh start,” Davis said at Cubs Convention in January. “2024 is going to be a big year for me.”

Wisdom scratched

Cubs corner infielder Patrick Wisdom was scratched from the lineup Thursday with what the team called right quad tightness. The Cubs said the move was precautionary.

Rockies 10, Cubs 9

  • Cubs starter Drew Smyly faced the minimum in the first inning, but he ran into some trouble in the second and third. In two-plus innings, Smyly gave up five runs, and he surrendered two home runs. “I could tell early on, my fastball felt really good," he said. "They were swinging through it. But also one of those spring training games where it's like, I’ve got through all these other pitches, I’m trying to find ways to throw the splitter and the slider.”
  • Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner recorded his first hit of spring training, a single in the third inning that drove in the Cubs’ first two runs of the day.
  • Outfield prospect Owen Caissie led the team with three hits. His 3-for-3 day improved his spring training batting average to .625.
  • The Cubs’ two home runs came from non-roster invitees, third baseman David Bote and catcher Joe Hudson.
  • On deck: White Sox at Cubs, 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Mesa, Marquee, 670-AM, Michael Kopech vs. Justin Steele.
