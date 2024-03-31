The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs pitcher Ben Brown’s debut sparks first-game stories from Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele

Notes: Patrick Wisdom is targeting a return on the road, and Jameson Taillon threw a bullpen Sunday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs pitcher Ben Brown’s debut sparks first-game stories from Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele
Chicago Cubs v Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Ben Brown #32 and Yan Gomes #15 of the Chicago Cubs walk to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on March 30, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776098043

Stacy Revere/Getty

ARLINGTON, Texas – On the plane to Texas Saturday morning, Cubs right-hander Ben Brown scrolled through old photos of himself, staring into the face of the 17-year-old who the Phillies selected in the 33rd round of the 2017 draft.

“It's pretty crazy,” he said Saturday, before the Cubs’ blowout loss to the Rangers. “Sitting next to my wife. It's unbelievable to really put it all into words. But just a lot of thankfulness and gratefulness for a lot of people that the Lord put in my life along these last seven years.”

Brown’s parents were also in town for his debut.

The results didn’t follow a fairy tale narrative. Brown was charged with six runs in 1 ⅔ innings. But his teammates dug up their own major-league debut stories.

“That first thing was nails,” veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks said Saturday night of Brown’s debut. “Some things happen, starts going fast on you. My first inning, I walked three guys and gave up three runs. There's a lot that happens there. It was so cool to see him out there. He's going to have such a long career, man. Get comfortable up here, and this is just the first of many.”

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Sunday that he was reviewing the game with Brown when lefty Justin Steele came over and said that when he debuted, he didn't know where the ball was going and couldn’t feel his hands.

“Such a good group of guys that we have,” Hottovy said. “They pull for each other, they know, they've been there. And part of what [manager Craig] Counsell talks about, about developing young players in the big leagues, is knowing you're going to struggle at some point, you're going to hit some adversity. And when you know that, and you recognize that, you go through and see what you did – yeah, it was six runs, but it could have been one, it could have been two.”

If the Cubs defense had come up with any of the three singles that the Rangers hit hard right at fielders in the eighth, the inning could have played out much differently.

“Understand that, what’d you do really well, and then just keep building from that point,” Hottovy said.

Brown wore number 32, a nod to Hall of Famer Roy Halladay. Brown, who grew up in New York, saw plenty of Halladay’s Blue Jays in the 2000s. And after the Phillies drafted Brown, he got to work with Halladay, who was a mental skills coach for the organization’s minor-leaguers training in Florida.

Wisdom targeting road trip

Corner infielder Patrick Wisdom (strained back) took live batting practice on Saturday and is “still progressing the way [the Cubs] want him to,” Counsell said.

The team is targeting the second half of their upcoming West Coast road trip to activate Wisdom. The Cubs play the Padres, Mariners and Diamondbacks April 8-17.

Taillon throws bullpen

Right-hander Jameson Taillon (back strain) threw a bullpen at Globe Life Field Sunday morning before the series finale against the Rangers.

“He looks great,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “We're hoping this [injury] was just a one blip on the radar thing, because since then, he's been recovering well and throwing his bullpens well.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Your guide to Wrigley Field for the 2024 Chicago Cubs season
Classic Royko: A pitch for the Cubs, as columnist recalled his first time seeing them play
Kyle Hendricks misses the mark as Cubs are routed by Rangers
Cubs put Justin Steele on 15-day IL, call up pitching prospect Ben Brown
Polling Place: Here’s how you voted on the Cubs’, White Sox’ outlooks in 2024
What Cubs rookie Michael Busch’s ‘heads-up’ play on a controversial call at the plate Thursday says about him
The Latest
Austin shooting 5300 west madison
Crime
19-year-old woman killed, 4 others wounded in Austin shooting
A 19-year-old woman was killed and four other females were wounded.
By Sun-Times staff
 
The Roseland Medical and Retail Center strip mall on West 111th Street.
Roseland
Roseland residents are given a chance to co-own a strip mall
A social enterprise firm is recruiting people in the South Side neighborhood to invest in projects designed to open up real estate ownership.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 
The branches of an oak tree are stained with a green tint from pollen.
Health
Allergy season arrived early this year. Here’s how to keep pollen from ruining your spring
Sneezing and itchy eyes are here already and may last longer than usual. “This season has been so nuts,” says Dr. Rachna Shah, allergist at Loyola Medicine Allergy Count.
By Devi Shastri | Associated Press
 
Cubs Rangers Baseball
Classic Royko
Classic Royko: A pitch for the Cubs, as columnist recalled his first time seeing them play
Mike Royko wrote this column in 1979, recalling his first time seeing the Cubs play, which also was his first home opener and his first time at Wrigley Field.
By Mike Royko
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_514.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Dad’s neglected me and my kids since having twins with his new wife
The new arrivals are younger than the grandkids he hardly sees.
By Abigail Van Buren
 