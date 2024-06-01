'He's doing a heck of a job': Cubs rookie Ben Brown making case to remain in starting rotation

The Cubs have been searching for consistency outside of starters Jameson Taillon, Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad. Those three have been sensational to begin the season, keeping the Cubs afloat amid injuries and a sluggish offense.

But outside of those three, the fourth and fifth spots have been a revolving door. Veteran Kyle Hendricks has a 10.16 ERA and was recently demoted to the bullpen. Left-hander Jordan Wicks is recovering from a left forearm injury that put him on the 15-day IL in April.

Rookie Ben Brown has stepped up and established himself as a viable option to remain in the starting rotation even when everyone is healthy.

“Ben’s doing a heck of a job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “If we can get more healthy pitchers back and we have tough decisions, then that’s a good thing.”

Counsell was noncommittal to naming Brown a permanent rotation member, but Brown’s performance could force his hand. The right-hander has a 2.72 ERA, struck out 55 and walking 17. Brown was working a no-hitter during his seven innings against the Brewers Tuesday.

One reason for keeping Brown in the rotation is the contrast in his pitching style with that of the other starters. He relies on a two-pitch mix (four-seam fastball and curveball) with electric velocity. His fastball velocity (96.5 mph) is in the 88th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Despite relying on two pitches, he’s been largely unscathed in his starts despite allowing some hard hits. If he can limit his barrels, he gives the Cubs another dimension to use in the rotation.

“Certainly the way Ben is pitching and the progress he’s made, the experience that he’s getting and just the results he’s delivering,” Counsell said, “we’re going to use those in the best way we can to win games and right now it’s starting.”

Little’s development

Cubs left-hander Luke Little is going through the usual ebbs and flows of a rookie season. This season is about progression for him. He possesses overpowering velocity; it’s about harnessing that velocity.

“This is going to be a developmental year for Luke,” Counsell said Friday. “From the time that he went down when he started here, went down to the minor leagues and came back, we’ve taken a little step forward, which is a positive thing.”

The Cubs are short on arms they can rely on out of the bullpen, so Little progressing into a weapon would be a huge development for the club.

The left-hander credited bullpen coach Darren Holmes for his help transitioning to the bullpen.

“It’s also mental,” Little told the Sun-Times. “If you’re not mentally convicted to throw a pitch, then you’re not going to be able to throw it how you want to. If you just put yourself in the mindset that, ‘Whatever they call, I’m going to rip this pitch and make it the best pitch I can throw,’ it helps a lot.”

Injury updates

• Counsell said not to expect reliever Julian Merryweather until after the All-Star Break as he recovers from his stress fracture in his rib.

• Reliever Yency Almonte (shoulder strain) is still doing his throwing program, and Counsell said he made good progress in Milwaukee, but his return date is still undecided.

