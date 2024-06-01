The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

'He's doing a heck of a job': Cubs rookie Ben Brown making case to remain in starting rotation

Manager Craig Counsell was noncommittal to naming Brown a permanent rotation member, but Brown’s performance could force his hand.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE 'He's doing a heck of a job': Cubs rookie Ben Brown making case to remain in starting rotation
Cubs Brewers Baseball

Cubs pitcher Ben Brown could be an answer for the Cubs at the back of the rotation. |AP Photo/Morry Gash

Morry Gash/AP Photos

The Cubs have been searching for consistency outside of starters Jameson Taillon, Shota Imanaga and Javier Assad. Those three have been sensational to begin the season, keeping the Cubs afloat amid injuries and a sluggish offense.

But outside of those three, the fourth and fifth spots have been a revolving door. Veteran Kyle Hendricks has a 10.16 ERA and was recently demoted to the bullpen. Left-hander Jordan Wicks is recovering from a left forearm injury that put him on the 15-day IL in April.

Rookie Ben Brown has stepped up and established himself as a viable option to remain in the starting rotation even when everyone is healthy.

“Ben’s doing a heck of a job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “If we can get more healthy pitchers back and we have tough decisions, then that’s a good thing.”

Counsell was noncommittal to naming Brown a permanent rotation member, but Brown’s performance could force his hand. The right-hander has a 2.72 ERA, struck out 55 and walking 17. Brown was working a no-hitter during his seven innings against the Brewers Tuesday.

One reason for keeping Brown in the rotation is the contrast in his pitching style with that of the other starters. He relies on a two-pitch mix (four-seam fastball and curveball) with electric velocity. His fastball velocity (96.5 mph) is in the 88th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Despite relying on two pitches, he’s been largely unscathed in his starts despite allowing some hard hits. If he can limit his barrels, he gives the Cubs another dimension to use in the rotation.

“Certainly the way Ben is pitching and the progress he’s made, the experience that he’s getting and just the results he’s delivering,” Counsell said, “we’re going to use those in the best way we can to win games and right now it’s starting.”

Little’s development

Cubs left-hander Luke Little is going through the usual ebbs and flows of a rookie season. This season is about progression for him. He possesses overpowering velocity; it’s about harnessing that velocity.

“This is going to be a developmental year for Luke,” Counsell said Friday. “From the time that he went down when he started here, went down to the minor leagues and came back, we’ve taken a little step forward, which is a positive thing.”

The Cubs are short on arms they can rely on out of the bullpen, so Little progressing into a weapon would be a huge development for the club.

The left-hander credited bullpen coach Darren Holmes for his help transitioning to the bullpen.

“It’s also mental,” Little told the Sun-Times. “If you’re not mentally convicted to throw a pitch, then you’re not going to be able to throw it how you want to. If you just put yourself in the mindset that, ‘Whatever they call, I’m going to rip this pitch and make it the best pitch I can throw,’ it helps a lot.”

Injury updates

• Counsell said not to expect reliever Julian Merryweather until after the All-Star Break as he recovers from his stress fracture in his rib.

• Reliever Yency Almonte (shoulder strain) is still doing his throwing program, and Counsell said he made good progress in Milwaukee, but his return date is still undecided.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Start of Reds-Cubs delayed
Aggressive mistakes on bases prove costly in Cubs' 5-4 loss to Reds
Cubs need more offensive production from their catchers
Negro Leaguers were always major players, whether MLB believed it or not
Your favorite Chicago roster architect? It's the Bears' Ryan Poles by a mile
Cubs fall back to earth after three homers can't put them past Brewers: 'No consolation prizes here'
The Latest
This combination of file pictures created on May 31, 2024, shows senator and presidential pre-candidate for Frente Amplio por México, Xochitl Galvez (L), looking on during a press conference at the premises of the National Action Party in Mexico City on August 29, 2023, and Mexican leftist presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, of the National Regeneration Movement party (MORENA), looking on during a campaign rally in Alvaro Obregon municipality, Mexico City, on May 16, 2024.
La Voz Chicago
10,560 ciudadanos mexicanos en Illinois votarán en históricas elecciones presidenciales
Hasta 1,500 mexicanos con identificación para votar también podrán ejercer su voto en el consulado mexicano de Chicago antes de las 6pm el Domingo Junio 2.
By Andrea Flores
 
Sky Fever Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Kamilla Cardoso makes her WNBA debut in Sky's 71-70 loss to Fever
Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have the individual star power and talent to revitalize a once-strong rivalry between the Fever and Sky.
By Annie Costabile
 
Andrew Vaughn
White Sox
White Sox lose 10th straight in 10th; lose Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Benintendi to injuries
White Sox notebook
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky, Fever matchup Saturday offers a glimpse at the league's future
In total, there were six top-four picks from the last four draft classes on the floor and three more who were selected in the top seven. If these stars align, the Sky and Fever could be headed for contentious playoff battles for years to come.
By Annie Costabile
 
Pride
Chicago's LGBTQ+ community: Tell us your story
Sun-Times, Vocalo and WBEZ are looking to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories in our city during Pride Month and beyond.
By Sun-Times staff
 